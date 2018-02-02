​An exquisitely modern home in Johannesburg

Johannesburg-based professionals Luc Zeghers Architects are in charge of our newest homify 360° gem: a 500 m² home in the luxurious Waterfall Country Estate.
Even though this exquisite structure is set within an estate that has strict architectural guidelines, its creators managed to include stunning designs and layouts that will induce a pang of jealousy in all who lay eyes upon it. And then we don’t even mention the breathtaking views that are enjoyed by the homeowners, for this house is set on a steep slope.
Let’s take a closer look at this beauty, which was even featured on TV due to its remarkable beauty and setting.
We just had to start this discovery at the back, for that is where the wooden deck flows out into the gorgeous swimming pool. But the setting is enhanced spectacularly at night, for that is when lighting fixtures come to life and add some dazzle to both indoor and outside spaces.
Viewing the house from the side (where it overlooks a beautiful valley with a dam), we can really take in just how spacious it is – after all, 500 m² is nothing to scoff at!
Open layouts are the norm these days, and with good reason, too! Just see how seamlessly this design manages to combine a living room, dining area and kitchen into one setting – and since those generous glass doors swing out of the way as if they never even existed, the wonderful landscape outside becomes part and parcel of the interiors.
Let’s revel in some more high-quality pics of this high-quality design.
Bigger isn’t always better… see A small but charming house that will give you many ideas!