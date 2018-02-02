​An exquisitely modern home in Johannesburg

Johannesburg-based professionals Luc Zeghers Architects are in charge of our newest homify 360° gem: a 500 m² home in the luxurious Waterfall Country Estate.

Even though this exquisite structure is set within an estate that has strict architectural guidelines, its creators managed to include stunning designs and layouts that will induce a pang of jealousy in all who lay eyes upon it. And then we don’t even mention the breathtaking views that are enjoyed by the homeowners, for this house is set on a steep slope.

Let’s take a closer look at this beauty, which was even featured on TV due to its remarkable beauty and setting.