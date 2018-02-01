Your browser is out-of-date.

​Beauty on the outside: Great ideas for your garden

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Working with Small Gardens, Young Landscape Design Studio Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden
Far too few people understand the massive potential that a decent outdoor space / garden / yard provides them with, as they’re too busy focusing on hallway wallpaper, living room sofas or other indoor elements. And don’t get us wrong, those factors are definitely important too, there are just so many choices and ideas one can play around with to make those outside areas come alive with beauty!

That’s the topic of conversation today, as we get inspired by the landscaping beauties of Johannesburg-based professionals Young Landscape Design Studio. Let’s see what they’re capable of with a few plants and flowers, potters, pebbles, paint colours, water fountains, and a whole other range of goodies…

1. Styling up a small inner courtyard with mosaic pots, pebble flooring, stepping stones and stylish succulents? Easy peasy!

Small garden sapces Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden Aloes,grasses,small courtyard,Mosaic,waterwise,hardy,low maintenance
2. This build-up retainer bed (in hot red) flows nicely into a seating bench for outdoor socialising. Pretty scatter cushions complete the character.

Working with Small Gardens, Young Landscape Design Studio Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden
3. Narrow space got you down? Consider a vertical garden system to instil freshness and lushness.

Small Garden spaces Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden small garden,edible garden,herbs,vegetables,vertical planting,narrow spaces
4. Mix and match different plants (succulents, grasses, flowers, etc.) for a varied look (waterwise plants are best, though).

Small Garden spaces Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden seating,buildup bench,hardy plants,waerwise,small courtyard
5. Oriental gardens focus more on grasses, plants and stones/pebbles than lush flowers. Don’t forget the occasional sculpture for added style.

Small Garden spaces Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden Orietal,Asian,Zen,Gravel,Natural rock,small courtyard,dry riverbed
6. Stones are perfect for laying out a dry riverbed in a swirly fashion and a natural stone bridge atop lush-green groundcovers completes the picture.

Small garden spaces Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden Oriental,Asian,courtyard,garden lantern,small courtyard,small garden,stone bridge
7. Don’t neglect your garden walls/fences – see how this moulded wall panel becomes the main focal point in this perfect-for-teatime garden.

Small Garden sace Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden wall decor,garden art,small courtyard,circular paving
8. Extra touches (like these glass jars neatly aligning the wall/garden bench) can speak of your personal style. How would some tea candles look inside them?

Working with Small Gardens, Young Landscape Design Studio Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden
On that note, let’s see these 13 beautiful walls to wow any garden.

Which of these tips will you be trying out for your garden?

