​Beauty on the outside: Great ideas for your garden

Far too few people understand the massive potential that a decent outdoor space / garden / yard provides them with, as they’re too busy focusing on hallway wallpaper, living room sofas or other indoor elements. And don’t get us wrong, those factors are definitely important too, there are just so many choices and ideas one can play around with to make those outside areas come alive with beauty!

That’s the topic of conversation today, as we get inspired by the landscaping beauties of Johannesburg-based professionals Young Landscape Design Studio. Let’s see what they’re capable of with a few plants and flowers, potters, pebbles, paint colours, water fountains, and a whole other range of goodies…