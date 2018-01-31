An independent home with bright, spacious and stylish interiors

Rendered by the architects at Silvestri Architettura, the villa that you will tour today is a spacious affair flooded with natural light. From its expansive porch to the modern interiors, soft sober hues and trendy lines rule! The furniture is cosy and space has been utilised brilliantly to make way for easy storage. Designs are simple and the decor is minimal to let the materials and colours shine. Read on to know more.
Contemporary outdoor furniture, tons of space, soft neutral hues and a proper shade make this porch perfect for both summers and rainy season. There are separate lounge and dining areas, and large glass windows connect the porch with the indoors.
We love how a sinuous white line embedded with LED lights separate the outdoor living area from the dining zone beautifully. The fence is topped by rectangular white planters to ensure privacy of the inhabitants when they relax or dine here. Wicker furniture with soft cushions on one side and chic dining furniture on another side complete the look here.
A large wooden table and sleek chairs of steel and cane make the modern dining space very special. Large windows flood the area with sunlight, while a large pendant lamp hangs above for gentle illumination after dark.
From this image, it is evident that the dining blends seamlessly with the kitchen and living areas. This allows the easy travel of light and fresh air throughout the day. Though the spaces are connected to each other, they have not lost their purpose or personality.
Warm wooden flooring, lots of natural light and a stone-clad fireplace make the living space very modern yet traditional. The TV unit is sleek and functional, while the dark sofas are plush and contrast the environment nicely. The wooden shelves to the left of the TV are ideal for organising books and family photos.
This white and wooden kitchen looks very storage-friendly and convenient for moving around. The design is minimalistic and neat, and the small breakfast counter is ideal for quick meals.
A slightly rugged grey wall helps this spacious and modern kitchen to stand out, while the white counter and cabinets ensure complete functionality. The working triangle of the sink, hob and fridge has been maintained nicely, while the wooden breakfast counter provides more space for plating food. A glass window brings in loads of sunlight as well.
The bathroom has been cleverly divided into three distinct zones, making for a practical and stylish look. While the sink rests on a sleek grey stone slab, the large mirror in front reflects the light from the pendant lamps magnificently. The WC and bidet are shielded from plain view and enjoy a grey tiled floor. Transparent glass doors keep the shower area separate.
A luxurious hot tub and sauna add a definite sense of luxury and relaxation to the bathroom. This white and grey environment looks classic and large windows bring in ample sunlight for a bright and cheerful vibe.
Though very minimal and neat, this modern bedroom promises a soothing and calm experience. It is large, features wooden furniture for warmth, and has a dark grey feature wall that lends oodles of personality.
