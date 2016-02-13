Have a healthier home environment with natural materials

Today, more than ever, we need to return to the essence of what makes us well, back to ourselves. Routine traffic and endless cement in large cities isolates us all more and more. To counteract this, we must ensure that our home is a source of inspiration, the place where we can find the peace, warmth and tranquillity we need. In this sense, bringing ourselves closer to nature and trying to incorporate some of it in the rooms of our house is a starting point to begin designing spaces and feeling more natural and healthy.

In this Ideabook today we want to share some tips for healthier environments, incorporating natural materials, recycled items and even plants.

Let's begin!