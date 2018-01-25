A small but charming house that will give you many ideas!

A small house doesn’t necessarily mean that it has few possibilities. And this passive, energy-efficient abode that you will tour today will prove that for sure. Rendered by the home builders at House Habitat, this charming little house is both bright and visually appealing. It was constructed using renewable materials to keep the energy consumption at a minimum. The sunny patio, white facade, cosy interiors and stylish furniture of this home will give you the design inspiration you are looking for!
Locally sourced wood has been used to build this adorable white house with its pretty windows, slanted roof and spacious patio. The sleek wooden columns enhance the country style look, while the elegant outdoor furniture promises ample leisure under the sun.
Lavish use of white and smooth surfaces make the interiors look vintage as well as modern. Strategically placed windows bring in loads of natural light, which the white environment reflects nicely. This way, the use of artificial lights is reduced and everything feels natural. The dark wooden steps of the staircase and the cane chairs break the monotony of white and add warmth.
This classic style living room is rendered in white mostly and gets ample natural light through the pretty window. The furniture is modern yet cosy and decked with printed cushions and colourful throws for a lively and warm look. The bold black fireplace also keeps things toasty and the floor is insulated against cold and humidity as well.
Generous use of white makes this classic kitchen inviting and bright. The large glass window brings in the sun easily, while the neat counters and island ensure convenience while cooking or serving. There is ample space to store essentials and the appliances are very trendy. The dining table is simple yet breaks the monotony of white very effectively.
Though the house enjoys an area of only 170sqm, it features a living space, a kitchen and dining, an office, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This is one of the pretty and cosy bedrooms we included in the tour. The bed with its patchwork linen and plump cushions looks immensely inviting. And though it is placed right in front of the window, the house is thermally insulated to prevent heat loss. The side tables are very quaint too.
A classic pristine white sink unit contrasts the grey tiles of the walls beautifully in this compact bathroom. Modern fixtures and trendy lamps add to the cosy vibe, while the round mirror reflects natural light effectively for a bright look.
