Home improvement: 6 ways to build the perfect patio

There's no one formula for the perfect patio, it depends on the space you have, the styles you like and ultimtely… what you actually want.

The garden and courtyard are special and unique places in our daily lives, especially if we give these areas attentive care and love. It can become an open space where you can read your book and relax, among nature, where shrubs, plants and all other vegetation are organised and located in a defined space or a private space that is closed off from the rest of the home.

As we will learn in this homify Ideabook, these spaces can be decorated with all kinds of exotic plants and furniture and can become places of absolute original beauty with a bit of attention to detail. What's important to remember is how useful vegetation is and how it becomes a decorative element itself, within the boundaries of our space. The colours and smells work together across the different surfaces, creating a peaceful and pretty effect, which can be a wonderful solution for the chilly days ahead when winter hits South Africa!

So in this article we present you with some steps and targeted ideas for creating gardens and decorative patios so that you can make the most of your patio area…