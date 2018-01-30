A simple yet modern home with a leisurely vibe

This beautiful home interior designers decorators by Bianca Monteiro is everything a small family would want in their home. The recreational and leisure room being the nucleus of this house as required by the family, a balcony gourmet kitchen adds another element of rustic charm to this light and simple home. With a well-equipped barbeque and a beautiful pool opposite the same, this home has transformed into something more modern, stylish and functional.
The first impressions are always the best and this home scores high on that front. Straight lines for the design and the lovely glass on the walls make it a modern design. To give it the right contrasts, the dark main door and garage door add a wonderful balancing element. The tiny shrubs and the little greenery adds a warm touch to the modern house.
White remains the chosen color. The cabinets are designed to provide enough storage and include all the possible modern gadgetry. The oven and the refrigerator fit wonderfully well with the design. The only element which adds color are the chairs. The cute bench which acts as a separator works as a unique and a cool table as well. The lighting has been embedded into the roof making it part of the design.
This room on the outside of the home is warm, cozy and inviting. The barbeque was integrated into space so it could become a space in which the family can have wonderful moments of relaxation and enjoyment. Using the same color palette of Grey's, whites and rustic undertones, this home is perfectly integrated with the rest of the house. The sink and the bar stools in wrought iron bring out the beauty of the place. The lighting has been planned to look modern and sufficient to light up space well.
The recreational area overlooks the pool and is definitely bound to get the guests especially the kids quite excited. From the pool, you can see the barbecue and the grill against the brick wall. This fits perfectly with the rustic and simple design of the house. The large wooden outdoor deck provides the perfect space to relax and watch while the kids enjoy a perfectly good day in the pool.
This classic bathroom is in perfect conjunction with the rest of the house. Despite being small, it has been designed to look much larger. This is thanks to the warm color palette and the rustic granite used for the sink. The shape of the sink is perfect and by keeping the accessorizing to a minimum, the designers have made the bathroom look sufficiently larger. A small compartment created within the walls provides a space to store bathroom essentials.