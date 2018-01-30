19 awesome ways to jazz up a modern bathroom!

It is not difficult to transform your bathroom into a modern one. It need not be expensive or you need not spend a lot of time making these changes. With a little creativity and small changes, you can change your ordinary bathroom into a space that speaks to you. While you may imagine that these modern bathrooms are not functional, think again! There are simple things you can do to add style to your bathroom and yes! without letting go of the functionality as well.
Cool and modern looking mirrors can bring about a drastic change in any area, especially your bathroom.
Using granite and some odd-shaped wood for seating you can transform your bathroom into a traditional and rustic looking space. The architects at Modo Architettura are to be credited for this.
Combine several textures such as tiles, wood and smooth surfaces to bring about a cool-looking bathroom design.
Nothing speaks style and elegance like a neutral palette. It allows you to experiment with everything else making designing easy!
Use some cool modern lamps on your bathroom mirror to get a contemporary look in your bathroom.
If you get the combination right, bright and bold colors can bring your bathroom alive.
Using an unusual window such as this circular minimalist windows from a ship can bring a certain uniqueness to your design.
The color grey can be subtle yet formal. Use these tones to achieve a neutral and stylish look for your bathroom.
White and light tones of the wood make the bathroom look cozy and intimate.
Using a minimalistic approach will put the focus on the space making the bathroom look larger.
If you cannot make major changes in your bathroom, focus on accessorizing with unusual and modern accents to change the look instantly.
If the country look is what you seek, then go all-out white as it goes perfectly with the theme and the look. The white tiles and the lovely white cabinet adds to the charm.
For a more formal and elegant look try black tiles and accessorize with a white sink which will work great as a contrast.
A modern bathroom should have storage and it can be well hidden under the sinks. The cabinets can house books, magazines or other essentials.
Using modern glass to create a wonderful enclosure divides the bathroom yet does not make the room look small.
Bright colors can cheer up any bathroom!
For a greater sense of movement and space, design cabinets which are suspended under the sink.
Smart and beautiful lighting can always add an unusual charm to your bathroom.
Always try to combine natural light with appropriate lighting within the walls.