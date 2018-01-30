Your browser is out-of-date.

19 awesome ways to jazz up a modern bathroom!

Justwords Justwords
Hotel Pop Life , DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern bathroom
It is not difficult to transform your bathroom into a modern one. It need not be expensive or you need not spend a lot of time making these changes. With a little creativity and small changes, you can change your ordinary bathroom into a space that speaks to you. While you may imagine that these modern bathrooms are not functional, think again! There are simple things you can do to add style to your bathroom and yes! without letting go of the functionality as well.

1. Unique Mirrors

Ridefinizione camera degli ospiti con bagno en-suite, MBquadro Architetti MBquadro Architetti Modern bathroom
MBquadro Architetti

MBquadro Architetti
MBquadro Architetti
MBquadro Architetti

Cool and modern looking mirrors can bring about a drastic change in any area, especially your bathroom.

2. Rustic Look

57125 House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Modern bathroom
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

Using granite and some odd-shaped wood for seating you can transform your bathroom into a traditional and rustic looking space. The architects at Modo Architettura are to be credited for this. 

3. Mixed Textures

Ein Bad mit Individuellem Design München Waldperlach, Cella GmbH Cella GmbH Modern bathroom Tiles
Cella GmbH

Cella GmbH
Cella GmbH
Cella GmbH

Combine several textures such as tiles, wood and smooth surfaces to bring about a cool-looking bathroom design.

4. Neutral palette

Appartamento residenziale nel quartiere Nomentano., studioQ studioQ Modern bathroom
studioQ

studioQ
studioQ
studioQ

Nothing speaks style and elegance like a neutral palette. It allows you to experiment with everything else making designing easy!

5. Use of Lampshades

Un attico in stile loft in Milano, Annalisa Carli Annalisa Carli Modern bathroom Wood Beige
Annalisa Carli

Annalisa Carli
Annalisa Carli
Annalisa Carli

Use some cool modern lamps on your bathroom mirror to get a contemporary look in your bathroom.

6. Bold Colors

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Bufalotta, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

If you get the combination right, bright and bold colors can bring your bathroom alive.

7. Nautical Theme

Vivere con stile... un sorprendente attico con affaccio sul lago, coniuga raffinatezza ed eleganza., Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI Modern bathroom
Studio d&#39;Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI

Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI
Studio d&#39;Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI
Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI

Using an unusual window such as this circular minimalist windows from a ship can bring a certain uniqueness to your design.

8. Grey yet Gorgeous

Terra Rossa House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Minimal style Bathroom
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

The color grey can be subtle yet formal. Use these tones to achieve a neutral and stylish look for your bathroom.

9. Warm Wooden Touches

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Scandinavian style bathroom
Home Staging &amp; Dintorni

Home Staging & Dintorni
Home Staging &amp; Dintorni
Home Staging & Dintorni

White and light tones of the wood make the bathroom look cozy and intimate.

10. Minimalistic Design

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern bathroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Using a minimalistic approach will put the focus on the space making the bathroom look larger.

11. Focus on Accessories

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If you cannot make major changes in your bathroom, focus on accessorizing with unusual and modern accents to change the look instantly.

12. Pure and White

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern bathroom
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

If the country look is what you seek, then go all-out white as it goes perfectly with the theme and the look. The white tiles and the lovely white cabinet adds to the charm.

13. Black and Elegant

Casa Miranda, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern bathroom
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

For a more formal and elegant look try black tiles and accessorize with a white sink which will work great as a contrast.

14. Smart Storage

Appartamento privato Vimercate, SLP arch SLP arch Modern bathroom
SLP arch

SLP arch
SLP arch
SLP arch

modern bathroom should have storage and it can be well hidden under the sinks. The cabinets can house books, magazines or other essentials.

15. Modern Glass

CASA P+A, ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico

ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico
ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico
ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico

Using modern glass to create a wonderful enclosure divides the bathroom yet does not make the room look small.

16. Vibrant and Colorful

Hotel Pop Life , DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern bathroom
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

Bright colors can cheer up any bathroom!

17. Suspended Cabinets

Cappuccino gefällig?, KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Modern bathroom
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG

For a greater sense of movement and space, design cabinets which are suspended under the sink.

18. Great Lighting

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Smart and beautiful lighting can always add an unusual charm to your bathroom.

19. Elegant Lighting

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Always try to combine natural light with appropriate lighting within the walls.For even more gorgeous ideas, take a look at this Ideabook. 16 ideas for small yet stylish bathrooms .

15 Beautiful designs for creating your own home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

