17 beautiful pergolas and sheds for your terrace or garden

If you are looking for a stylish way to protect your garden or terrace from the weather, pergolas or sheds are great ideas. These can not only look great, but you can laze around under them or enjoy a book or a lavish afternoon tea with friends. So, take a look at these 17 awesome designs to get inspired now.
This elegant wooden shed looks great with glass doors, as the space looks open and bright, yet you are protected from the rain and harsh winds.
Decorated with drapes from the suppliers of curtains and blinds at Decor Outdoor, this wooden pergola is perfect for summers as well, since you can control the amount of sunlight.
A cheap yet sturdy and stylish tent can look great in your modern garden or terrace.
Sturdy pallet furniture, a beautiful bamboo roof and pristine white drapes make this shade a very natural and cosy affair.
This gorgeous wooden shed has been crafted with creativity and it opens up to the patio for an airy feel.
If most of your friends and family hate heat, install thick drapes for harsh summers. And for little ones, keep a plastic table and chairs handy.
A large pergola like this one can make your entire yard a resting space, and with an inclined roof, you can ensure that rain water drains off.
Instead of a separate structure, you can create a beautiful shaded porch with wood so that it connects with the home’s interior better.
This pergola features neat lines, is simple, minimal yet very eye-catching.
You can cover your open terrace to create a relaxation spot and get more usable area for your home.
If you have greens lined up against your boundary wall or fence, install a pergola like this to shade them and look beautiful.
The look of this spacious rustic patio has been enhanced with a wooden and rustic style pergola.
If you have a continuous roof and a projecting balcony as shown here, you easily have a shaded area!
This one looks awesome with its brick and wood combination, which is rustic yet very unique.
Rendered completely in white, this pergola is very minimal and basic, yet looks amazing.
This shaded porch has a stunning roof in bamboo and wood, while it opens up to the refreshing garden for airiness.
Minimal yet solid, this wooden pergola is a proof of the fact that it is very easy to make one.
