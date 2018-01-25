Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 beautiful pergolas and sheds for your terrace or garden

Justwords Justwords
Mobilier Eco design en bois de récupération , bopalett bopalett Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Loading admin actions …

If you are looking for a stylish way to protect your garden or terrace from the weather, pergolas or sheds are great ideas. These can not only look great, but you can laze around under them or enjoy a book or a lavish afternoon tea with friends. So, take a look at these 17 awesome designs to get inspired now.

1. Stunning in wood and glass

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

This elegant wooden shed looks great with glass doors, as the space looks open and bright, yet you are protected from the rain and harsh winds.

2. Independent and classy

Уличные шторы для беседки, DECOR OUTDOOR DECOR OUTDOOR Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DECOR OUTDOOR

DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR

Decorated with drapes from the suppliers of curtains and blinds at Decor Outdoor, this wooden pergola is perfect for summers as well, since you can control the amount of sunlight.

3. Inexpensive and readymade tent

Pawilony ogrodowe, Ogrodowy Salon Ogrodowy Salon Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Ogrodowy Salon

Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon

A cheap yet sturdy and stylish tent can look great in your modern garden or terrace.

4. Robust structure and bamboo roof

Mobilier Eco design en bois de récupération , bopalett bopalett Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
bopalett

bopalett
bopalett
bopalett

Sturdy pallet furniture, a beautiful bamboo roof and pristine white drapes make this shade a very natural and cosy affair.

5. Beautiful in wood

Minispa, RicreArt - Italmaxitetto RicreArt - Italmaxitetto Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
RicreArt—Italmaxitetto

RicreArt - Italmaxitetto
RicreArt—Italmaxitetto
RicreArt - Italmaxitetto

This gorgeous wooden shed has been crafted with creativity and it opens up to the patio for an airy feel.

6. Consider your guests

Уличные шторы для беседки, DECOR OUTDOOR DECOR OUTDOOR Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Textile White
DECOR OUTDOOR

DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR

If most of your friends and family hate heat, install thick drapes for harsh summers. And for little ones, keep a plastic table and chairs handy. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Make use of the entire yard

Jardín Ecuestre, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist style garden
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

A large pergola like this one can make your entire yard a resting space, and with an inclined roof, you can ensure that rain water drains off.

8. A warm wooden porch with the house

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Patios
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

Instead of a separate structure, you can create a beautiful shaded porch with wood so that it connects with the home’s interior better.

9. Trendy and simple

woonhuis Malden, halma-architecten halma-architecten Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
halma-architecten

halma-architecten
halma-architecten
halma-architecten

This pergola features neat lines, is simple, minimal yet very eye-catching.

10. Use your terrace

Pérgola, Aiparquet Aiparquet Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Aiparquet

Aiparquet
Aiparquet
Aiparquet

You can cover your open terrace to create a relaxation spot and get more usable area for your home.

11. A pergola for the fence!

Pérgola maispaisagem Modern Garden Wood Green
maispaisagem

Pérgola

maispaisagem
maispaisagem
maispaisagem

If you have greens lined up against your boundary wall or fence, install a pergola like this to shade them and look beautiful. 

12. Perfect for a rustic patio

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

The look of this spacious rustic patio has been enhanced with a wooden and rustic style pergola.

13. Consider your facade’s design

Pérgola, Aiparquet Aiparquet Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Aiparquet

Aiparquet
Aiparquet
Aiparquet

If you have a continuous roof and a projecting balcony as shown here, you easily have a shaded area!

14. Combine different materials

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

This one looks awesome with its brick and wood combination, which is rustic yet very unique.

15. Keep it simple

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rendered completely in white, this pergola is very minimal and basic, yet looks amazing.

16. Roof in wood and bamboo

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

This shaded porch has a stunning roof in bamboo and wood, while it opens up to the refreshing garden for airiness.

17. Easily done

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Minimal yet solid, this wooden pergola is a proof of the fact that it is very easy to make one.

Read another story - Modern and spectacular pergolas—12 designs that look good in any yard

A small but charming house that will give you many ideas!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks