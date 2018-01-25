Your browser is out-of-date.

17 wonderful grills to warm up small patios

Justwords Justwords
Barbecue Pleek 66i, chemoa.fr chemoa.fr Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Patios are incomplete without grills, no matter how small they are. Your patio is after all the space where you sunbathe, relax with loved ones, sip on refreshing drinks after a hard day and watch the kids play while you admire nature! So it makes sense to have tasty outdoor lunches here as well right? And a grill, be it modern or rustic, vintage or country style, can solve your problem! No matter what shape or size your patio is, check out these ideas to accommodate a grill for yummy Sundays with friends.

1. Go vertical with layers

FABRILOR CHIMENEAS, FABRILOR IBERICA FABRILOR IBERICA Garden Fire pits & barbecues
A vertical grill like this one with multiple levels can do the trick for small patios. Credit goes to the suppliers of fireplaces from Fabrilor Iberica.

2. Grill with surface to arrange food and drink

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
This creative and stylish grill boasts of a slab to hold dishes and glasses as well as a cove to store firewood.

3. Make the most of your wall

Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style garden
We love this brick-lined rustic patio with a grill and wooden bench installed against the wall to save floor area!

4. Practical in cement and concrete blocks

: Estudio Motim, Mmaverick Arquitetura Mmaverick Arquitetura Study/office
Cost-effective in nature, this barbeque also looks stylish in its cement and block avatar.

5. Narrow yet smart

Construção de moradia em estilo rústico para venda, Atádega Sociedade de Construções, Lda Atádega Sociedade de Construções, Lda Kitchen
This brick and concrete barbeque looks charmingly rustic and features levels to ensure convenience despite the narrow structure.

6. Perfect outdoor kitchen

Esterni e giardini, 3d Casa Design 3d Casa Design Patios
This small patio has been creatively transformed into a modern kitchen with a sleek barbeque area and rattan dining furniture with canopy.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Trendy and portable

homify Garden Fire pits & barbecues Black
Ingenious and practical, this barbeque can be moved around easily and used in gardens, terraces or small patios.

8. Tiny yet exotic

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
This compact grill is made with stones and bricks and is complete with a wood oven.

9. Country style charm

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Rendered in wood and concrete, this beautiful grill is perfect for country style patios or those with vintage touches.

10. Carry it with you

homify Garden Fire pits & barbecues Blue
Very modern and compact, the grill shown here can be taken anywhere you want and is a dream to clean.

11. Just right for a table

barbecues portables, Raviday Barbecue Raviday Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Though very compact, this ultramodern grill looks great, is very portable and can be placed on the table for easy cooking.

12. Rustic meets space-saving technique

WWOO at the CFS, London 2013, WWOO WWOO Garden Fire pits & barbecues
The oxidised grill in one corner of this garden is easy to maintain, budget-friendly and the inbuilt rotisserie in the wall adds to the smart look too.

13. Basic but functional

Ideas de reciclaje con bloques de hormigón, Jara y Olmo S.L Jara y Olmo S.L Garden Fire pits & barbecues Bricks Grey
A simple spit can do wonders if you don’t want to spend on a sophisticated grill.

14. For the love of vintage

Fältovn buitenkachel, Harrie Leenders Harrie Leenders Garden Fire pits & barbecues
This quaint outdoor grill is very vintage-y in black iron and can be customised as per your wish.

15. A beautiful and complete space

Casa Arán, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Classic style houses
A charming wooden pergola, a traditional brick oven and grill and neatly manicured greenery make this spot ideal for some serious barbeque!

16. Ultramodern affair

Barbecue Pleek 66i, chemoa.fr chemoa.fr Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Sleek and modern, the grill here is affixed to the wall and doesn’t cause much visual distraction. It comes with a chimney and contrasts the walls and furniture nicely.

17. Stunning in steel

Barbacoas Fesfoc, Soc Bou Soc Bou Garden Fire pits & barbecues
This extremely sleek and ultramodern grill in steel is both practical and easy to clean. Plus, it will suit any small patio and look great against a stone wall.

18. A wonderful idea

A circular and foldable rotisserie can be well-suited for a small patio, where you just have to lower the lid while grilling.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

