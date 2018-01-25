17 wonderful grills to warm up small patios

Patios are incomplete without grills, no matter how small they are. Your patio is after all the space where you sunbathe, relax with loved ones, sip on refreshing drinks after a hard day and watch the kids play while you admire nature! So it makes sense to have tasty outdoor lunches here as well right? And a grill, be it modern or rustic, vintage or country style, can solve your problem! No matter what shape or size your patio is, check out these ideas to accommodate a grill for yummy Sundays with friends.