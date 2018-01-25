Your browser is out-of-date.

8 amazing low-cost storage solutions for your kitchen

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
ONEm Stand, Quasar design Quasar design Commercial spaces
Having enough storage space is essential in the kitchen, but the traditional option of cabinets can be costly. If you identify with this problem and want to save money while setting up your house, then we have the perfect solution for you. Below are eight storage options that not only cost little but can also give a different style to your kitchen.

1. Wooden shelves

Residência TJ, Consilium Arquitetura Consilium Arquitetura Kitchen
The first option is of wooden shelves. By merely putting wooden planks on the wall you can turn the space into a storage place. You can use it to store utensils and groceries.

2. Shelves instead of cupboards

The Thatched Cottage, Suffolk | Modern Soft Grey Country Cottage Kitchen Humphrey Munson Kitchen
Another way to use wood in your kitchen is by completely replacing the old cabinets with shelves. It may seem a little radical but is ideal for cottages or for those who want to give a different touch in the kitchen decoration.

3. Metal grille

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
A modern option that is also quite economical is this metal grille. By installing it on the wall, you can hang pots and cutlery on it and give your kitchen a stripped-down look.

4. Metal rods or hooks

みどりのいえ, FEDL（Far East Design Labo） FEDL（Far East Design Labo） Kitchen
To replace the grid shown above in a traditional way, you can install metal bars on the wall instead. It can be used for the same purpose which is to hang the pots and other kitchen utensils.

5. Niches

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby chris+ruby KitchenCabinets & shelves
Niches made out of wood or any other material are an option that lies between the shelves and cabinets. It is quite common to decorate the kitchen using similar structures.

6. Container pallets

RUSTICASA | Casa "Reciclada" | Vila Nova de Cerveira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Kitchen units Wood White
Pallets are already a reasonably popular option to use in the design of the home. In the case of a kitchen, crates can be used in full as a storage space.  They can be installed under the sink, especially if you do not want to see the utensils on display.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Reused timber

Projekt wnętrz domu kraków, MOCOLOCCO MOCOLOCCO Kitchen
If you do not want to give up cabinets altogether, then the tip is to look for alternatives in the material from which it is built to save money. Reused wood meets this requirement and can still give a super stylish look to the furniture.

8. Old cabinets

Realizzazione B&B , Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont" Naro architettura restauro 'Dein Landhaus im Piemont' Kitchen
To promote a rustic style differently in your kitchen you can renovate old cabinets, even if they were not initially made for the kitchen. You can paint it so that it looks unique and complements the decor.

For more tips check out our ideabooks 

