15 Beautiful designs for creating your own home

We all want to build our own home. It is a dream that does not refer merely to a ceiling above your head. Instead, it relates to creating a cozy and comfortable place where the quality of life is the best. So in this ideabook, we integrated some useful tips and information which will allow you to construct a modern house that is also close to nature. A variety of designs can be incorporated into a current home. However, achieving a relaxed atmosphere which is in sync with nature can be challenging. These 15 models will not only inspire you but are also very different from each other.
Here you can see a basic house with a tiled roof, wooden columns and light brown walls. This design mainly satisfies the minimal needs for a simple life. The main idea is to stay in touch with nature and live without many luxuries. The facade has been made with plants to complement the design.
This house is built of wood in brownish tone. However, the porch and steps leading to the house are made of stone. The garden has a lush green lawn and plants. The project used natural materials to create a comfortable atmosphere and proximity to nature.
This small cottage is charming. Due to the slope of the ground in which it is implanted, the structure was built using a stone base. It is both functional as well as decorative. Again, the natural materials are in total harmony with the surrounding of the home.
Here we see a modern brick house which is traditional and rustic. The materials used are all natural which is why it resembles country style theme. However, the design solutions are modern and can adapt to contemporary lifestyle. All of these points make this house look unique.
This house is like a box made with brown wood. Its design is primarily contemporary. But it still brings rustic simplicity due to all the wooden elements.
Designed with large doors and windows, this construction has integrated the internal and exterior environments. Therefore, it has a warm atmosphere both inside and outside. Long curtains offer more flexibility compared to natural lighting. They also add a touch of comfort.
This house is rectangular and straightforward, with the exterior painted gray. Its structure and finishes allow a low-cost work. But the unique thing is that it can be easily transported because of the light structure and wheels.
Despite such a different design, this house still has some simplicity. The significant differential of this project is the roof because it showcases an interesting curve.
If you're a minimalist, feel free to add this design to your wish list. It is like a simple box which is finished in white paint and without many external details that distract the look. This simplicity is perfect to create a sense of tranquility.
The creamy tone is what draws our attention in this house. It simplifies the design, but at the same time offers a stylish and beautiful look.
Another house with box type design and white exterior paint. But this time, a wooden deck has been installed to create an outside seating area. Also, the small blue pool is complemented with wooden chairs, perfect for enjoying summers.
The design of this house showcases a classic architecture. Here you can see a smooth surface and a two-story structure.
Here, modern design is used to meet the needs of the residents. But the wood is combined with a large glass door, creating a natural atmosphere for a comfortable living.
We are sure you want to rest while looking at this home. With a small terrace and large windows, this residence is like a private resort.
At first glance, this house attracts all eyes thanks to the modern lines of its design. Also, the exterior is covered with black wood to bring a rustic and sophisticated beauty.
For more designs check out our ideabooks