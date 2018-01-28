Your browser is out-of-date.

​13 beautiful walls to wow any garden

Johannes van Graan
Jardim de Ervas, Baccari Interiores Studio Design
Most gardens consist of more than mere sand and grass (and the appropriate amount of plants and flowers, of course), for a lot of them also have some sort of vertical surface included, whether that be a wall, fence, or gate – and it is that element, particularly the wall, which we wish to focus on today.

And if you’re one of those people who think that a mere splash of paint is your only option to bring some style to your garden wall, then consider this article tailor-made for you! 

Whether it’s decorating it with colourful planters/boxes, painting it with blackboard paint, styling it up with a lush vertical garden or something else entirely, let’s take a look at 13 ways in which your garden wall(s) can flaunt some eye-catching style in no time.

1

Casa AT, Taguá Arquitetura
2

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura
3

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura
4

Jardim de Ervas, Baccari Interiores Studio Design
5

Espaço Gourmet em sintonia com o Paisagismo Exuberante, RABAIOLI I FREITAS
6

Campinas Decor, Garden Light
7

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
8

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
9

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
10

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta
11

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
12

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta
13

Projetos Diversos, Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical
Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical
But that’s not all – see these 17 ideas to give your garden the stunning look it deserves.

Which of these ideas will you use to add some “wow” to your garden walls?

