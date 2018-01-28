​13 beautiful walls to wow any garden

Most gardens consist of more than mere sand and grass (and the appropriate amount of plants and flowers, of course), for a lot of them also have some sort of vertical surface included, whether that be a wall, fence, or gate – and it is that element, particularly the wall, which we wish to focus on today.

And if you’re one of those people who think that a mere splash of paint is your only option to bring some style to your garden wall, then consider this article tailor-made for you!

Whether it’s decorating it with colourful planters/boxes, painting it with blackboard paint, styling it up with a lush vertical garden or something else entirely, let’s take a look at 13 ways in which your garden wall(s) can flaunt some eye-catching style in no time.