​13 low-cost ways to style up your home

Johannes van Graan
Apartment Remodel, Aegam Aegam Nursery/kid’s room
Nothing in life is free, which means if you want your bedroom (or hallway or garden or entire house, for that matter) to flaunt a new look or style, you’re going to have to invest some money in it. 

Fortunately, not all makeover projects have to cost and arm and a leg – it’s only a matter of cutting corners and thinking creatively!

So, with new beauty and low budgets in mind, let’s take a look at 13 clever ways in which you can bring some style into your home!

1. Sand your wooden cabinetry and then splash a new coat of paint on them.

Modular kitchen design homify Kitchen
homify

Modular kitchen design

homify
homify
homify

2. Hang up a floating shelf or two to help with storage.

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

3. Introduce new colour into your entryway via paint or textiles (or both!).

homify Scandinavian style doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Polish your parquet flooring to give it some shine.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Paint the interior of your fireplace a bold, dark colour to make it stand out (and look brand new).

Fireplace Roselind Wilson Design Modern houses fireplace,marble,contemporary,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Fireplace

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

6. Add a new credenza into your home to introduce a new item that also helps out with storage.

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Re-frame those wall art pieces.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Change up your lighting – LEDs might be a bit costly at first, but they help you save a bundle in the long run.

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Simple boxes in bright colours and funky patterns can make all the difference in terms of charm and storage.

Apartment Remodel, Aegam Aegam Nursery/kid's room
Aegam

Aegam
Aegam
Aegam

10. Instead of always buying potable water, get a filter that fits directly on your kitchen faucet.

Godden Cres, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern kitchen
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Godden Cres

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

11. Modular furniture ensures an instant transformation of your interiors – change them up as often as you like!

cocina BLACK AND WHITE, spazio kitchen spazio kitchen Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
spazio kitchen

spazio kitchen
spazio kitchen
spazio kitchen

12. Tiny details, like hardware for your doors or cabinetry, can make all the difference in the world.

Premium home interior designs, Bric Design Group Bric Design Group Asian style doors
Bric Design Group

Bric Design Group
Bric Design Group
Bric Design Group

​13. Ever thought of deep-cleaning your entire home? That brand-new sparkle might be all that’s required.

Premium home interior designs, Bric Design Group Bric Design Group Asian style bedroom
Bric Design Group

Bric Design Group
Bric Design Group
Bric Design Group

Let’s see how to go about Boosting Your Living Room On A Budget.

7 images of beautiful and easy to maintain gardens
Which of these low-cost makeovers are you most interested in?

