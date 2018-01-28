Your browser is out-of-date.

17 entrance door models for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
CASA TF, Cornetta Arquitetura
The door of the house is an attractive and aesthetic element. As it is a part of the facade, your choice should be according to the architectural style. However, you should not neglect the critical factors like security, privacy, and natural light. You need to think of every detail so that it becomes a decorative part of the house. That's why today we have selected 17 entrance door models that will inspire you. Surely you will find one that fits perfectly into the design of your home.

1. With special lighting

Projeto residencial em condomínio fechado, 360+ arquitetura e interiores
360+ arquitetura e interiores

A front door can be accompanied by a detailed finish as well as a beautiful ceiling light to enhance the color of the wood.

2. Glass door

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

A glass door is also a good alternative, but it depends on the location of your home. It is best to opt for a matte finish to ensure complete privacy.

3. With color

ATENAS 354, Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto
Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto

The door is the first focal point of any home. That is why it is critical to opt for a vibrant model, especially if the wall is dark. It will give a modern and cheerful touch to the main entrance.

4. Rusty metal

LOFTS 20, Architekt Zoran Bodrozic
Architekt Zoran Bodrozic

This rusty metal door is full of personality and sturdy. The metal allows you to play with the finish according to your taste and architectural design.

5. Delicate engraving

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos

You can even give an original theme by using similar wood with a delicate engraving. By doing so, the garage will have natural daylight and a well-ventilated environment.

6. Wood and glass

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

This proposal of the door made in wood and glass is simply monumental. The model is perfect for a modern home.

7. Solid wood

ML Residence, Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

ML Residence

This door is made from solid wood and conveys security. It will give not only protection but also an impeccable aesthetic to the entrance of the house.

8. Dual opening

Casa Vila Alpina 02, Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

The opening of the door is also an essential detail in the project.

9. With drawings

Artistic Gates, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Artistic Gates

In this example, the structure of the door can convey tranquility thanks to the calm attitude of the sculpted metal animals.

10. With effects

Modern Stainless Steel Gates, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Modern Stainless Steel Gates

Here the feeling of breaking the two doors makes them sensational.

11. With a delicate finish

homify Modern houses
homify

Each metal blade of this door gives it an attractive effect. It is a delicate door full of personality.

12. A long walkway

homify Windows & doors Doors
homify

A long walkway can also make the entrance look grand. 

13. Sophisticated

homify Modern houses
homify

The mixture of contrasting colors along with the purity of lines and materials used here gives a designer result.

14. Set of lines

CASA TF, Cornetta Arquitetura
Cornetta Arquitetura

The composition of this facade is lovely. The reddish color wooden door contrasts sublimely with the black frame.

15. Elegant

Casa Barrancas, Ezequiel Farca
Ezequiel Farca

The volume of this house provides an imposing personality. However, the delicate detail of the wooden door, makes it seem invincible.

16. Common materials

The Fosse, Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

The Fosse

Wood, steel, fiberglass, aluminium, and glass are one of the most beautiful finishes. They can also adapt to all styles.

17. A perfect idea

House Refurbishment, Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

House Refurbishment

There are various sizes, colors, materials, and details available of doors so that you can design the structure as per your taste.

