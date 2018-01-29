25 beautiful rustic balcony and terrace designs

The rustic style has many admirers thanks to the cozy and pure atmosphere that it creates. That is why people also like to incorporate it into their balconies and terraces. To create a similar design concept using natural materials like wood, stone, brick, and iron is perfect. Also, it is essential to add wooden furniture which is either recycled or handcrafted. In this ideabook, we present 25 rustic balconies and terraces which are ideal for both bungalows as well as apartments.
Wood, natural fibers, iron, and brick harmonize beautifully with the pastel colors of the furniture.
The wood with a touch of color is the perfect material for a terrace in the middle of nature.
A rustic-style porch can often house a gourmet area such as this one.
In this cozy balcony, the focus goes on the soft color furniture made with iron and rustic wood.
A small porch like this can be an excellent corner to have coffee with a friend or relative.
A spacious porch full of plants can gain personality with a couch made out of bamboo.
A swaying net is a classic element for rustic style porches.
Even a suspended chair or divan can look great in an open balcony.
Natural looking furniture and plants can create a rustic environment even on a small balcony.
This extensive gallery mixes elements of the rustic style with others of the internal area.
This open terrace attached to the barbecue area combines natural fiber furniture with a beautiful wooden deck.
This beautiful and romantic balcony made of wood receives a lot of clarity thanks to the glass on the roof.
The traditional materials of the rustic style gain joy and personality with the presence of colors.
If the balcony has a barbecue, coat the structure with bricks so that it leaves the space more rustic.
A wooden deck and two yellow canvas chairs create a terrace perfect for the view.
The combination of bricks and antique wooden furniture is enough to give a rustic air to this gourmet balcony.
The solid wood table and the bamboo lining create a bit of rusticity on this veranda.
Stonewall and wooden armchairs are the rustic elements that stand out on this sizeable balcony.
All the decorative materials on this simple porch look rustic and modern at the same time.
The beauty and delight of the white net come back on this open terrace with the use of wooden furniture.
A charming touch on this rustic balcony is the colorful dishes arranged on the exposed brick wall.
The handmade wooden furniture and stone wall allow the area to stand out.
This typical rustic porch has a brick barbecue, wood-fired oven and a lovely set of wooden table and chairs.
The brick wall and the beautiful wooden benches give a rustic taste to this modern terrace.
The rustic wooden wall contrasts beautifully with the colorfully upholstered cushions of this laid-back terrace.
