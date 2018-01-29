Your browser is out-of-date.

25 beautiful rustic balcony and terrace designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios
The rustic style has many admirers thanks to the cozy and pure atmosphere that it creates. That is why people also like to incorporate it into their balconies and terraces. To create a similar design concept using natural materials like wood, stone, brick, and iron is perfect. Also, it is essential to add wooden furniture which is either recycled or handcrafted. In this ideabook, we present 25 rustic balconies and terraces which are ideal for both bungalows as well as apartments.

1. Natural materials

CRR | Varanda, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Patios
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Wood, natural fibers, iron, and brick harmonize beautifully with the pastel colors of the furniture.

2. Touch of color

Casa da Serra, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Patios Wood Multicolored
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

The wood with a touch of color is the perfect material for a terrace in the middle of nature.

3. Gourment kitchen

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

A rustic-style porch can often house a gourmet area such as this one.

4. Cozy ambiance

CRR | Varanda, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Patios
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

In this cozy balcony, the focus goes on the soft color furniture made with iron and rustic wood.

5. Small balcony

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Patios
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

A small porch like this can be an excellent corner to have coffee with a friend or relative.

6. Bamboo couch

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

A spacious porch full of plants can gain personality with a couch made out of bamboo.

7. Hammock

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Patios Solid Wood White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

A swaying net is a classic element for rustic style porches.

8. Suspended chair

Residência LL, Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Patios
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

Even a suspended chair or divan can look great in an open balcony.

9. Natural plants

Apartamento Vila Clementino, Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores Patios Solid Wood Beige
Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores

Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores
Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores
Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores

Natural looking furniture and plants can create a rustic environment even on a small balcony.

10. Combining areas

Churrasqueiras e Exteriores, IDALIA DAUDT Arquitetura e Design de Interiores IDALIA DAUDT Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Patios
IDALIA DAUDT Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

IDALIA DAUDT Arquitetura e Design de Interiores
IDALIA DAUDT Arquitetura e Design de Interiores
IDALIA DAUDT Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

This extensive gallery mixes elements of the rustic style with others of the internal area.

11. Wooden deck

Casa de Campo em Araras, Cadore Arquitetura Cadore Arquitetura Patios
Cadore Arquitetura

Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura

This open terrace attached to the barbecue area combines natural fiber furniture with a beautiful wooden deck.

12. Glass roof

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios
Bender Arquitetura

Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura

This beautiful and romantic balcony made of wood receives a lot of clarity thanks to the glass on the roof.

13. Using colors

Veja o resultado da reforma da área externa dessa residência com área gourmet + cozinha!, Andréa Spelzon Interiores Andréa Spelzon Interiores Patios
Andréa Spelzon Interiores

Andréa Spelzon Interiores
Andréa Spelzon Interiores
Andréa Spelzon Interiores

The traditional materials of the rustic style gain joy and personality with the presence of colors.

14. Bricks

Casa Alphaville, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Patios
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

If the balcony has a barbecue, coat the structure with bricks so that it leaves the space more rustic.

15. Minimalistic design

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

A wooden deck and two yellow canvas chairs create a terrace perfect for the view.

16. Antique look

RESIDÊNCIA JRA, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Patios
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

The combination of bricks and antique wooden furniture is enough to give a rustic air to this gourmet balcony.

17. Wooden table

Churrasqueira Gourmet, VN Arquitetura VN Arquitetura Patios
VN Arquitetura

VN Arquitetura
VN Arquitetura
VN Arquitetura

The solid wood table and the bamboo lining create a bit of rusticity on this veranda.

18. Stone wall

CASA NO CAMPO, Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores. Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores. Patios
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

Stonewall and wooden armchairs are the rustic elements that stand out on this sizeable balcony.

19. Rustic and modern

RESIDÊNCIA JRA, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Patios
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

All the decorative materials on this simple porch look rustic and modern at the same time.

20. White net

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza Stúdio Márcio Verza Patios
Stúdio Márcio Verza

Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza

The beauty and delight of the white net come back on this open terrace with the use of wooden furniture.

21. Decorative dishes

RESIDÊNCIA JRA, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Patios
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

A charming touch on this rustic balcony is the colorful dishes arranged on the exposed brick wall.

22. Handmade furniture

Sítio em Itaúna - MG, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Patios
Beth Nejm

Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

The handmade wooden furniture and stone wall allow the area to stand out.

23. Classic design

Residência MCRP Piracicaba, Pedro Aguiar Arquitetura + Obra Pedro Aguiar Arquitetura + Obra Patios
Pedro Aguiar Arquitetura + Obra

Pedro Aguiar Arquitetura + Obra
Pedro Aguiar Arquitetura + Obra
Pedro Aguiar Arquitetura + Obra

This typical rustic porch has a brick barbecue, wood-fired oven and a lovely set of wooden table and chairs.

24. Wooden benches

Casa JP, R|7 Mila Ricetti Arquitetos Associados R|7 Mila Ricetti Arquitetos Associados Patios
R|7 Mila Ricetti Arquitetos Associados

R|7 Mila Ricetti Arquitetos Associados
R|7 Mila Ricetti Arquitetos Associados
R|7 Mila Ricetti Arquitetos Associados

The brick wall and the beautiful wooden benches give a rustic taste to this modern terrace.

25. Colorful cushions

APTO VIRAROURO- SÀO PAULO, andrea carla dinelli arquitetura andrea carla dinelli arquitetura Patios Solid Wood Multicolored
andrea carla dinelli arquitetura

andrea carla dinelli arquitetura
andrea carla dinelli arquitetura
andrea carla dinelli arquitetura

The rustic wooden wall contrasts beautifully with the colorfully upholstered cushions of this laid-back terrace.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

