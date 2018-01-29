25 beautiful rustic balcony and terrace designs

The rustic style has many admirers thanks to the cozy and pure atmosphere that it creates. That is why people also like to incorporate it into their balconies and terraces. To create a similar design concept using natural materials like wood, stone, brick, and iron is perfect. Also, it is essential to add wooden furniture which is either recycled or handcrafted. In this ideabook, we present 25 rustic balconies and terraces which are ideal for both bungalows as well as apartments.