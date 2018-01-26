Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 images of beautiful and easy to maintain gardens

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

To make a beautiful garden it is necessary that you dedicate time so that it is always well-maintained. If you have a green area in the house, then these seven tips will allow you to keep it healthy because a dwelling with plants is always valued. These easy tips manage to embellish and beautify any environment in a number of ways. That is why there are various methods to keep a garden looking good. The size of the garden can depend on your budget and the available space.

1. Cacti

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Patios
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

First of all, it is necessary to check the place where the garden will be set up. If the area is enormous, it is advisable to insert bigger plants so that it looks proportional. The most important thing is to have an organized space. Also, the composition of the materials and flowers must be balanced to have a beautiful look. The cactus is a species that does not need much care. That is why it is ideal for those who do not have much time for gardening.

2. Green wall

If you desire to build a simple and inexpensive garden in the yard, then the best alternative is a green wall. You will hardly need to make an effort to keep it healthy.

3. Remove dead branches

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lack of time is no excuse to leave the garden sloppy. An easy way to keep it in excellent condition is by regularly removing the dried and damaged leaves.

4. Vertical garden

Área externa charmosa!, Vanessa Vosgrau Arquitetura Vanessa Vosgrau Arquitetura Rustic style garden
Vanessa Vosgrau Arquitetura

Vanessa Vosgrau Arquitetura
Vanessa Vosgrau Arquitetura
Vanessa Vosgrau Arquitetura

Here is a simple, economical and practical solution to set up a small garden at home. If you have a small yard, then bet on a vertical garden. In the absence of land and space, you can choose wooden boards to house plant species.

5. Entrance garden

Paisagismo Corporativo e Comercial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Tropical style garden
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

This design is not only beautiful but also easy to maintain. Even for those who have no experience with plants. Green species are great options for growing at the entrance of the house. If you are passionate about nature but do not have the time for gardening, encourage yourself to hire a professional to create an imposing facade.

6. On the balcony

Apartamento Icon, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Modern Garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Have you been thinking of growing a little plant on the balcony or terrace? If so, then these are the perfect plant species for you to put in your house. The porch floor is lined with white pebbles to accommodate the pots. Also, it requires zero maintenance.

7. Pebbles

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

One more example of how to take advantage of the pebbles to line the backyard floor. You can even use small highlighters to make the corner stand out.

For more designs check out our ideabooks 

​14 pergolas perfek vir ‘n somerskuier

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks