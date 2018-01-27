25 beautiful wooden fences for your garden

Wooden fences are a classic for gardens, especially in the larger ones. They usually delimit space, increase privacy and help decorate the garden. You can even incorporate them into a private terrace. Wooden fences not only look good in natural colors. But you can also paint them with shades like black or white. If you are someone who seeks privacy, then an entirely enclosed model or the one placed high on a wall might be ideal. Also, leaked ones such as those with slats, grille, and braids are often preferred by those seeking a decorative effect. In this article, we present 25 wooden and bamboo fences that will help you create a beautiful space.