25 beautiful wooden fences for your garden

Wooden fences are a classic for gardens, especially in the larger ones. They usually delimit space, increase privacy and help decorate the garden. You can even incorporate them into a private terrace. Wooden fences not only look good in natural colors. But you can also paint them with shades like black or white. If you are someone who seeks privacy, then an entirely enclosed model or the one placed high on a wall might be ideal. Also, leaked ones such as those with slats, grille, and braids are often preferred by those seeking a decorative effect. In this article, we present 25 wooden and bamboo fences that will help you create a beautiful space.
This golden color fence has logs of different heights which create a beautiful decorative effect.
A rustic looking bamboo fence can provide a delicate contrast to a vertical garden.
The landscaped terrace seen here gains privacy with the horizontal hollow fence at the top of the wall. It is also used for supporting plant and pots.
This vertical fence made of bamboo also provides privacy while decorating the area with a rustic touch at the same time.
A horizontal fence at the top of the wall is sufficient to protect the garden in an elegant and modern way.
A bamboo fence is a quick and easy way to delimit a little corner of the yard.
In houses surrounded by nature, a wooden fence can also serve as a bench for the owners.
Similar, worn out wooden fences can have a stripped-down effect on the garden boundary.
A fully enclosed wooden fence can be very stylish and modern if painted black.
A romantic variation of a wooden fence can be created by incorporating rounded shapes and iron details.
This fence combines wooden structure and natural woven fibers to create a separate space in the garden.
A wooden fence with spaced slats is a classic that refers to the life in the field. It also helps to separate areas, such as the vegetable garden seen in this picture.
Here the natural fibers woven to surround the top of the wall create a delicate effect in an elegant and modern way.
The trellis fence in two contrasting colors also has an excellent decorative impact on the garden.
Fences with horizontal slats can gain sobriety and elegance if made of dark wood.
Similar, broad and white trellis fences are also very popular for creating a lacy decorative effect in the garden.
The classic horizontal spaced-slat looks even more beautiful when made with wood of natural color.
A beautiful design can be created by using stone along with a horizontally braided bamboo fence.
To give a rural view to your garden, create a fence using rough logs.
The combination of a stone wall and a braided bamboo fence creates a more modern version of the garden.
The redwood fence warms the garden and contrasts beautifully with the green vegetation.
This natural wood fence gains movement with the downward layout on the sloping ground of the garden.
A white trellis fence looks very romantic and delicate. You can even install a gate of the same material covered by an arch.
The wooden fence of your garden can also be painted in strong colors to make it look lively.
This braided fence which resembles wickerwork is perfect for complementing flowerbeds.
