Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 beautiful wooden fences for your garden

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Wooden fences are a classic for gardens, especially in the larger ones. They usually delimit space, increase privacy and help decorate the garden. You can even incorporate them into a private terrace. Wooden fences not only look good in natural colors. But you can also paint them with shades like black or white. If you are someone who seeks privacy, then an entirely enclosed model or the one placed high on a wall might be ideal. Also, leaked ones such as those with slats, grille, and braids are often preferred by those seeking a decorative effect. In this article, we present 25 wooden and bamboo fences that will help you create a beautiful space.

1. Wooden logs

CASA DE PRAIA EM CONDOMINIO - GUARAJUBA / BAHIA, Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tropical style garden Solid Wood Green
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

This golden color fence has logs of different heights which create a beautiful decorative effect.

2. Bamboo fence

Projetos Diversos, Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical Tropical style garden
Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof &amp; Vertical

Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical
Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof &amp; Vertical
Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical

A rustic looking bamboo fence can provide a delicate contrast to a vertical garden.

3. Horizontal fence

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

The landscaped terrace seen here gains privacy with the horizontal hollow fence at the top of the wall. It is also used for supporting plant and pots.

4. Vertical fence

Cercas e painéis de bambu para áreas internas e externas., Bambu Rei Eco-Design Bambu Rei Eco-Design Rustic style garden
Bambu Rei Eco-Design

Bambu Rei Eco-Design
Bambu Rei Eco-Design
Bambu Rei Eco-Design

This vertical fence made of bamboo also provides privacy while decorating the area with a rustic touch at the same time.

5. Above the wall

BV, Camila Tiveron Arquitetura Camila Tiveron Arquitetura Modern Garden
Camila Tiveron Arquitetura

Camila Tiveron Arquitetura
Camila Tiveron Arquitetura
Camila Tiveron Arquitetura

A horizontal fence at the top of the wall is sufficient to protect the garden in an elegant and modern way.

6. Simple bamboo wall

Cercas e painéis de bambu para áreas internas e externas., Bambu Rei Eco-Design Bambu Rei Eco-Design Patios
Bambu Rei Eco-Design

Bambu Rei Eco-Design
Bambu Rei Eco-Design
Bambu Rei Eco-Design

A bamboo fence is a quick and easy way to delimit a little corner of the yard.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Benches as fences

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Patios
L2 Arquitetura

L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura

In houses surrounded by nature, a wooden fence can also serve as a bench for the owners.

8. Worn out wood

Bowden House Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone Green contemporary,garden design,contemporary garden design,contemporary garden,outdoor living,outdoor entertaining,indoor outdoor living,outdoor seating,bespoke outdoor seating,bespoke garden furniture
Aralia

Bowden House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Similar, worn out wooden fences can have a stripped-down effect on the garden boundary.

9. Enclosed fence

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

A fully enclosed wooden fence can be very stylish and modern if painted black.

10. Detailed fences

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

A romantic variation of a wooden fence can be created by incorporating rounded shapes and iron details.

11. Woven partition

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

This fence combines wooden structure and natural woven fibers to create a separate space in the garden.

12. Slats

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

A wooden fence with spaced slats is a classic that refers to the life in the field. It also helps to separate areas, such as the vegetable garden seen in this picture.

13. Delicate fence

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Here the natural fibers woven to surround the top of the wall create a delicate effect in an elegant and modern way.

14. Trellis fence

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

The trellis fence in two contrasting colors also has an excellent decorative impact on the garden.

15. Horizontal slats

カンナキュートと仔猫のお庭, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ Garden Plants & flowers Bricks Wood effect
株式会社エクスリーフ

株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ

Fences with horizontal slats can gain sobriety and elegance if made of dark wood.

16. Lace fence

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Similar, broad and white trellis fences are also very popular for creating a lacy decorative effect in the garden.

17. Classic fence

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

The classic horizontal spaced-slat looks even more beautiful when made with wood of natural color.

18. Stone and bamboo

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

A beautiful design can be created by using stone along with a horizontally braided bamboo fence.

19. Rough logs

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

To give a rural view to your garden, create a fence using rough logs.

20. Stone wall

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

The combination of a stone wall and a braided bamboo fence creates a more modern version of the garden.

21. Redwood fence

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern Garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

The redwood fence warms the garden and contrasts beautifully with the green vegetation.

22. Leveled fence

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern Garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

This natural wood fence gains movement with the downward layout on the sloping ground of the garden.

23. With an arch

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Country style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

A white trellis fence looks very romantic and delicate. You can even install a gate of the same material covered by an arch.

24. Colored fence

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
Selwood Products Ltd

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden

Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

The wooden fence of your garden can also be painted in strong colors to make it look lively.

25. Like wicker

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd

This braided fence which resembles wickerwork is perfect for complementing flowerbeds.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

​13 low-cost ways to style up your home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks