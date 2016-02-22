​This Modern Family Home is a Hole In One

Whether it’s a charming cottage out in rural Italy, or a gigantic mansion in upscale Los Angeles, homify 360°will be your guide and source. For today’s architectural gem, we travel to the town of Tigre, Buenos Aires, to discover a dream home superb for a family of five.

Located in an upscale neighbourhood close to one of the most elite golf clubs, this modern villa is the stylish creation of Ramirez Architects. Our professionals had 380 square metres available to work their magic, and they pulled out all the stylish stops. Two floors, luxurious finishes, open car parks, stunning pool, tremendous garden… the list goes on, but what stands out most about this white stone creation is its functionality combined with its modern aesthetics.

So, without any further ado…