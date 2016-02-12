A Modular Home for a Young Modern Family

Home Story Architects from South Korea are known for creating innovative family homes in the suburbs as solution to the predominant crowded urban spaces of the city. Today, we have the chance to take a closer look at one of these homes, which is a perfect fit for a young family just starting out.
This charming little structure has much more to offer than meets the eye, although first impressions are just as good! The architects created an eclectic look by combining modern architecture with traditional pan-Asian influences. We can see elements of Korean, Japanese and Chinese design in the structure and interiors of the home. The result is a beautiful ensemble which should be the perfect starter hoe for anyone.
Why don't you join us to explore this further?
Our first impression of this modern home, is that of a charming cottage in the suburbs. The modular design makes the structure look compact to fit onto the plot and available space. This modular style is perpetuated in the frames around the windows and doors.
The neutral and natural look of the home is achieved by combining white exterior walls with wooden elements around the windows and doors, as well as stone slabs for the front porch. This complimented by the rough terrain on which the house is situated, and leaves much room for creating a garden.
The different volumes that comprise the house also designate different areas in the home, as we will see when we venture inside.
The interior of the house offers a vast, open space. As we can see, this does not only merge several living and working spaces, but also allows for the main hall to be a multifunctional area to be used for whichever purpose the homeowners require.
The French parquet flooring with wooden tiles creates a lovely classic feel in this room, bringing a European design element to the eclectic mix of this home.
Storage is definitely a priority in the house, as we can see with the metal shelving that cover the entire wall to the left. The designers certainly made best use of the available space, in order that the spaciousness is not sacrificed.
We can understand the feat of lighting of the home's design clearly in the example of this staircase. Firstly, the walls are painted white to create a overall brightness and to reflect as much light as possible, whether it be natural or artificial.
To add some interest and contrast to the ensemble, the top of the stair treads are made of wood, as well as the windowsills of the surrounding windows. The colour of this timber is still light, though, as not to absorb to much light and take away from the areas brightness.
We also find both exterior- and interior-facing windows surrounding the stairwell, in order to let natural light filter and circulate. Next to the staircase, at ankle-height, we see light switches to illuminate the treads at night, and for which you don't have to feel around for in the dark.
Zoning in on the kitchen we could see from the communal area, we find a very modern, cutting-edge look. The sleek, white cabinets and counters are contrasted by the wooden false ceiling extended over the working counter to ensure sufficient task lighting.
To the left we can see an exposed brick wall above the white counter. This raw element adds an industrial feeling to area, further accentuated by the wooden shelf at the top of the space, and lit by spotlights on a steel railing. The French parquet flooring extended into the kitchen brings the eclectic style to this space as well.
For more inspiration, see how to: Get The Industrial Look At Home.
Here we can see more of the different Asian influences on the design of the house.
The hallway we see to the left is reminiscent of traditional Chinese architecture, with the long, vertical windows opening up from the hallway. This feature is emphasised by the spotlights on a railing above it, which also brings the industrial style to this area.
In the foreground we can see a beautiful, toned wooden cabinet housing a oval basin. The simplicity of this area encourages tranquillity.
As we know that this house was designed specifically for a young family, we can deduce that there would be young people running around.
We could be sure that the architects and designers of this house had much imagination, due to the innovative use of space and aesthetic style, but now we can see they also have a little fun in them! This room, custom-made for a little one, is of simple structure, but painted in vivid colours—a different colour for each wall. We see a fun, child-friendly design painted on the side wall, as well as an adorable light feature combined with a child's mobile.
What more could a family starting out ask for?