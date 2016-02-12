A Modular Home for a Young Modern Family

Home Story Architects from South Korea are known for creating innovative family homes in the suburbs as solution to the predominant crowded urban spaces of the city. Today, we have the chance to take a closer look at one of these homes, which is a perfect fit for a young family just starting out.

This charming little structure has much more to offer than meets the eye, although first impressions are just as good! The architects created an eclectic look by combining modern architecture with traditional pan-Asian influences. We can see elements of Korean, Japanese and Chinese design in the structure and interiors of the home. The result is a beautiful ensemble which should be the perfect starter hoe for anyone.

Why don't you join us to explore this further?