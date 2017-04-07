Gardening: 7 DIY ways to attract more wildlife (the good type!)

We all know it's beautiful when birds turn up in the garden, well—as it turns out, you can do plenty to attract them with some easy DIY and woodworking tips.

In a world that seems to be developing into an urban and industrial setting, a lot of us seek out a small patch of nature to call our own. For many people, a tiny scrap of backdoor grass has become a luxury that is their only source of green lawn. The more fortunate ones get to enjoy their own big gardens that boast a beautiful collection of flowers, plants, stepping stones and water features.

Some tend to go a step further and seize the opportunity of using their garden to attract their very own little ecosystem into their backyard. What could be more idyllic than listening to the chirping of birds and croaking of frogs while enjoying the sunset on your terrace?

The wonderful news is that you don’t need a magic spell to conjure up a Disney-like world of creatures to make your garden come alive. Although we can’t guarantee that they’ll engage in the occasional song and dance, we can hand out some tips to attract them into your garden!