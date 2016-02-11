The House that's Always Ready to Party

Projecta Architects' main focus with their projects is to find a balance between each customer's individual needs, functional technology, and unique aesthetics for each building they design. The firm offers a range of architecture and design services to both residential and commercial clients, and already has an astounding repertoire of projects to boast of.

Today, we at homify are privileged to show you one of Projecta's residential masterpieces; the Reservas do Vale. This impressive modern structure has a formal and contemporary façade but is filled with surprising interiors.

Nearly all spaces are meant for entertaining, and there are plenty of them. The owners of this house must be known throughout the neighbourhood for throwing the best parties, if only for having the best venue to do so! I

Interested? Then join us for a closer look…