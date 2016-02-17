The Sparkling Family Home

This beautiful modern home has all the elements of class, sophistication and style. Every aspect from the striking exterior to the exceptionally decorated interior of this home has been carefully and metculiously considered in the creation of this bright masterpiece villa, located in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico.

The designer house makes use of glass, stone, stunning colours and seamless flow to create the perfect atmosphere. The expert team of architects at Arketipo -Taller, led by the talented Flavio Velazquez, pulled off this glamorous designer feat making this home of art possible.

Want to see more? Let's take a closer look!