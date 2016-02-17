The Sparkling Family Home

This beautiful modern home has all the elements of class, sophistication and style. Every aspect from the striking exterior to the exceptionally decorated interior of this home has been carefully and metculiously considered in the creation of this bright masterpiece villa, located in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico.
The designer house makes use of glass, stone, stunning colours and seamless flow to create the perfect atmosphere. The expert team of architects at Arketipo -Taller, led by the talented Flavio Velazquez, pulled off this glamorous designer feat making this home of art possible.
Want to see more? Let's take a closer look!
Our first glimpse into this elegant home shows off the beauty and style of the bright façade. It's definitely eye-catching and attractive and will surely add to the aesthetic appearance and value of the neighbourhood.
The use numerous bright lights as well as sleek and almost framed balcony creates a cutting edge designer appeal to this modern home that is simply gorgeous. Next up, a peek inside!
The entrance to this beautiful home is even more striking than the façade, with the use of vibrant colours and sleek design creating a stunning effect. The large staircase with red stairs is mesmerising and the addition of blue seats in the hallway makes an almost regal yet comfortable appearance.
The glass panels along the stairs adds an even more modern look to this entrance! Every aspect of this home has definitely been well thought out and planned, that's for sure!
We now make our way into the social part of this home, an open planned area where the living room and dining room connect.
The space is adorned by large windows, allowing for natural sunlight to be a part of the decorative element during the day. The luxurious use of colour in the neutral tones of the furniture in create a comfortable living room space that is cosy yet welcoming area.The accented turquoise blue of the scatter cushions and comfortable rug definitely has a calming effect!
The dining room has its own opulence and luxury. This is evident through the use of rich tones of brown in the furniture and the dark red brocade patterned feature wall.
The stunning hanging chandelier above the table sets the tone for fantastic conversation over a great meal with close family or friends and the interesting mirror idea on the wall emphasises the space of the room, illuminating it even further! This open planned room definitely has an air of sophistication and charming elegance about it!
The kitchen is usually that part of the home where the magic happens and with this stunning modern kitchen forming part of this beautifully decorated home, more than magic will take place here! It is the heart and soul of the home and blends traditional wood furnishings with modern appliances.
The white, black, silver and wood used here along with the grey granite kitchen island maximises the use of space, and including a breakfast bar in a kitchen is perfect for those quick family meals together.
While the rest of this wonderful home makes use of glamorous flair and colours, the bedroom seems to have a different tone… something more serene and comfortable.
The use of dark wooden flooring, chocolate and earthy toned headboard and neutral colour bed linens has a more tranquil feeling to that of the ground floor. Yet creativity and design is not forgotten here either with the inclusion of the onyx gold light adding a cosy effect to the room, making it modern and simple.
