Cool wall ideas for contemporary homes

We don't often consider expanding the scope of our house design and decoration to reflect our personalities or character. Consequently the end result are normal, neutral coloured walls that are found in most homes but that doesn't mean things have to stay that way!
Today on homify we will expand our home décor ideas to the unusual and attractive! Creating a modern wall that fits perfectly within our home. Some of these ideas may be bold and loud, while others may be just what you didn't know you needed
Let's explore these ideas closer!
The first step in creating a fantastic modern wall in your home is by adding a coat of paint in an eye-catching colour, something elegant and chic. Have a look at the décor of your home and don't be afraid to be adventurous in the colour that you end up choosing.
How about something dark and edgy to contrast the neutral furniture? This image, for example, shows a darker wall with a modern staircase and it looks complementary, modern and stylish!
Creating a contrast with darker walls and brighter furniture is a must! A touch of vibrancy and elegance can be added by just making use of a contrasting colour to make any room unique and unusual in a positive way.
A home using darker shades doesn't have to look cold and dreary! There are so many possibilities available now for personalised charm, the old rules don't apply any more for a fabulous home!
If you are a bit more daring and would like to try something very different, then how about this vertically striped idea on your walls? This will make the perfect long weekend revamp plan… paint vertical lines on the walls to create a larger seeming room, this is especially brilliant if your home happens to have low ceilings.
To get started, decide on the colour combination of your stripes, then paint the colours in different widths with the colour you want to accentuate in the thicker line. To get this process started use good quality tape to mark the lines, then begin painting between the tape, if necessary paint a second coat to make the colour pop even more, wait a minimum of 36 hours before removing the tape.
This great idea comes from the catalogue of Granorte, and it certainly is creative!
This spotted design will definitely give any home that retro edge. The first step to including this fabulous design to your home is to choose the colours, one will be the base and the other will be the circles. For perfect circles get some templates from your decorating store or make them yourself with a compass and cardboard (if you are more geometrically inclined this is for you).
Then paint the base colour to the wall and let it dry overnight, the next day begin with your circles, either by sticking them to the wall or painting them with a template to ensure perfect circles!
To create a funky and vibrant wall such as this you may need to have above average skills, but it may be a fun exercise to consider if you make use of templates for geometry. Who knows you might have some hidden artistic talent?
Get some great colours and look at awesome designs to get your creative juices flowing for your own lovely living room design.
Including accessories and details to your home creates a unique designer room, one that is a cut above the rest. A room that is devoid of boredom and an idea that is beyond the
normal.
This idea in the image showcases what can be done with a little imagination and some original abstract wallpaper. It creates a textured design, while adding a splash of colour to a room, reviving an old classic decorative idea.
If you need more tips, learn: How To Make Your Own DIY Fabric Wallpaper.
Making the walls in your home stylish can create a truly unique yet functional decorative design, one where colour combination, the size available and the materials available can be used together to make an altogether fantastic home.
One of the simplest and most readily available decorative pieces today are vinyl stickers, they are available from anywhere and can be placed and removed quickly and efficiently without damaging the walls. Those inspirational words on walls are now available for you too or custom make something that reflects your personality!