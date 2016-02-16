Cool wall ideas for contemporary homes

If you are a bit more daring and would like to try something very different, then how about this vertically striped idea on your walls? This will make the perfect long weekend revamp plan… paint vertical lines on the walls to create a larger seeming room, this is especially brilliant if your home happens to have low ceilings.

To get started, decide on the colour combination of your stripes, then paint the colours in different widths with the colour you want to accentuate in the thicker line. To get this process started use good quality tape to mark the lines, then begin painting between the tape, if necessary paint a second coat to make the colour pop even more, wait a minimum of 36 hours before removing the tape.

This great idea comes from the catalogue of Granorte, and it certainly is creative!