​This Home is the Pinnacle of Tropical Paradise

We here at homify 360° feel that everybody is in need of a break. A relaxing breather that allows us to blow off some steam. And what better way to recharge the batteries than by checking into a luxurious tropical villa?

American team Specht Architects have generously allowed us to use one of their glamorous creations located on a white sandy beach in Tulum, Mexico. This villa was designed according to two premises: to be totally self-sufficient and to ensure that the house, and its residents, were fabulously immersed in the surrounding natural paradise.

Not only does our retreat for today succeed in these qualities, but it presents absolute dream house potential as well, regardless of whether you would call yourself a beach lover or not.

So, sit back with a calming mind-set, and enjoy the tour!