Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The super stylish container that draws you in

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Architectural firm ENTRE+ from Zapopan, Mexico are bringing us our latest homify 360°, a design which capitalises on one of the greatest architectural trends in recent years: the container house.

Here on homify we regularly showcase container designs, highlighting their benefits and versatility, and this one is certainly no exception.

And even though this design is still in its 3D rendering stage, you’ll have no trouble seeing the potential it flaunts.

Stacked style

Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Passive house
EnTRE+

EnTRE+
EnTRE+
EnTRE+

Speaking of versatility, how amazing is it that container homes can flaunt just about as much space as you want them to? This double-storey design certainly impresses from the get go, especially once those eye-catching blues and elegant greys are added to the façade’s colour palette.

Extra space and touches

Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Prefabricated Home
EnTRE+

EnTRE+
EnTRE+
EnTRE+

Terraces, patios and balconies are most certainly possible with container structures, as this design proves to us. A variety of metals and woods add in the necessary modern/industrial style here, while the added furnishings and décor items complete the picture quite nicely.

Welcoming you inside

Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Modern houses
EnTRE+

EnTRE+
EnTRE+
EnTRE+

Glazing also plays a huge part here, as is evidenced by the glass doors separating the patio from the interiors – and not only do those doors ensure a decadent amount of natural light seeping inside, but they also visually invite us inside.

Shall we scope out a few mores images detailing the exterior façade and interior style?

Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Prefabricated Home
EnTRE+

EnTRE+
EnTRE+
EnTRE+

Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Passive house
EnTRE+

EnTRE+
EnTRE+
EnTRE+

Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Modern houses
EnTRE+

EnTRE+
EnTRE+
EnTRE+

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Modern living room
EnTRE+

EnTRE+
EnTRE+
EnTRE+

Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Modern dining room
EnTRE+

EnTRE+
EnTRE+
EnTRE+

Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Modern style bedroom
EnTRE+

EnTRE+
EnTRE+
EnTRE+

Scope out these Three South African container homes.

Decorative walls: 10 ways to separate a space with style
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about container homes?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks