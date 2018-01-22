​The super stylish container that draws you in

Architectural firm ENTRE+ from Zapopan, Mexico are bringing us our latest homify 360°, a design which capitalises on one of the greatest architectural trends in recent years: the container house.
Here on homify we regularly showcase container designs, highlighting their benefits and versatility, and this one is certainly no exception.
And even though this design is still in its 3D rendering stage, you’ll have no trouble seeing the potential it flaunts.
Speaking of versatility, how amazing is it that container homes can flaunt just about as much space as you want them to? This double-storey design certainly impresses from the get go, especially once those eye-catching blues and elegant greys are added to the façade’s colour palette.
Terraces, patios and balconies are most certainly possible with container structures, as this design proves to us. A variety of metals and woods add in the necessary modern/industrial style here, while the added furnishings and décor items complete the picture quite nicely.
Glazing also plays a huge part here, as is evidenced by the glass doors separating the patio from the interiors – and not only do those doors ensure a decadent amount of natural light seeping inside, but they also visually invite us inside.
Shall we scope out a few mores images detailing the exterior façade and interior style?
