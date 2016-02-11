Why you should be using solar panels at home

Modern times are all about new and unconventional things. This is not only about new designs but sustainability and the future of our planet. While sustainability has been the talk of the town for some time now, we should not become desensitized. We need to do our part to help Mother Earth.
This is why today we are dedicating this book of ideas to the topic of photovaltaic systems in the home, commonly called solar panels. Photovoltaic systems are very important in the modern age as the world is facing a severe energy crisis, so it's very important to start incorporating the into our homes, our businesses or our offices.
These systems reduce our dependence on natural resources and help capture the abundance of unused sunlight that becomes energy in our homes.
So this is a very interesting book of ideas because it will share with you all of the advantages of this type of system in the home.
Yes, PV systems require much maintenance. Most of the time they are exposed to raw weather conditions, which means they need constant care and maintenance. You will regularly need to conduct inspections to ensure that everything is working efficiently. If you feel any reduction in efficiency you need to call a technician immediately.
These systems are installed in the form of large panels that are located on a big surface area. This helps to capture maximum sun rays, which is converted into maximum energy and then electricity. This electrical energy can be used to supply electricity to the whole house sometimes, but if not, it can be used for smaller areas such as garages, outdoor patios or even the bathrooms.
This way you will be doing your part to reduce the consumption of new-renewable energy resources!
Photovoltaic systems are also called solar panels, because the panels are in charge of converting the sun's energy into electricity. To make the world a happier place for us and for future generations, you need to move towards sustainable resources. There are two ways that you can end the global crisis. The first is to stop using natural resources all together, which we know is not possible. Or we could try to change to new and innovative methods such as photovoltaic systems.
These panels are very easy to install and they automatically convert the sun's energy into electricity. They can easy be placed on top of houses or roofs to capture the maximum amount of sunlight and covert it into electricity.
You can see exactly what they look like in this design.
The costs of a photovaltaic system are the biggest concern before installing them you home. The cost of these systems are quite high. But the difference will be reflected in your electricity bill. Your electricity bill will be reduced by more than half, which will help you to recover the initial cost of the photovoltaic system. No doubt they are expensive to pay for once off as an investment, but as technology advances, the prices are shrinking and cheaper ones are entering the market.
This will surely hit your monthly budget once off, but you can be sure that your money is going to improve the future for your children and the entire planet.
The world needs a change. From the point of view of sustainability, you should go for a photovoltaic system as soon as possible to reduce your energy consumption.
However, you do need to think about the financial constraints as well as the design. But if you have a little bit of extra income, then do not hesitate in buying a solar panel system.
Although obviously you should also take into account other aspects, such as the climate. There is no point in investing in a solar panel during winter or if you live in a city where there is not much sunshine.
A solar panel can be installed anywhere that receives sunlight. The only restriction in a PV system is that it needs to in contact with sunlight. So make sure that the place that you choose receives enough sunlight to keep the system going. It may be the roof of your house or on the top of the garage. It can even be on top of the terrace.
You also need to make sure that the area that you choose doesn't disrupt the look of your home. Before any installation takes place, you need to assess the overall design and look and feel of your home. You don't want your solar panels to spoil this! Try using hidden wiring or colours that blend in easily with your existing home décor.
The design above is taken from the Giancarlo Zema Design Group… don't you love it?!
Photovoltaic systems are for life. This is a one time investment. However, like any other electrical device, they require continuous maintenance and care. Photovoltaic systems are made out of thousands of tiny solar cells that come together to capture energy from the sun and transform it into a current.
If any of the cells fail, the panel will remain functional, but the efficiency will be reduced. And a small defect like this will not be visible to the naked eye. So it is always advisable to call a technician on a regular basis. Other than that, these systems will last a long time.
Yes, they can be installed anywhere that receives sunlight. This is the only criteria for the installation of a photovoltaic system. You can even install a large photovoltaic system in an apartment, by utilising the terrace area. You should always be able to reap the benefits of a system like this! Each one of us can do some good for the environment and enjoy solar energy for electricity or hot water.
You can also connect these panels to other apartments in the building. You can utilise an apartment with a terrace and then connect the solar energy to other apartments with power lines. This means you're maximising the benefits of solar energy!
This works so well that designers are even using this method for green buildings, reducing the ecological impact of architecture.
