​18 pictures of kitchens to inspire you

Thinking about giving the heart of your home a new look? Perhaps stunning wallpaper, a focal wall against the stove, some striking new backsplash, or how about modern-style stools for that island? Do you even have a kitchen island?
Whatever your kitchen looks like (or you wish it looked like), you are sure to receive prime inspiration with these 18 kitchens – they might not be the biggest ones ever designed, but they certainly pack a punch in terms of style and functionality.
Let’s take it away…
Treat yourself to these 8 Ideas for Your Kitchen Counter Tops.