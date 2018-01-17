Your browser is out-of-date.

​18 pictures of kitchens to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
30MQ CON SOPPALCO, Cristina Meschi Architetto Cristina Meschi Architetto Industrial style houses
Thinking about giving the heart of your home a new look? Perhaps stunning wallpaper, a focal wall against the stove, some striking new backsplash, or how about modern-style stools for that island? Do you even have a kitchen island?

Whatever your kitchen looks like (or you wish it looked like), you are sure to receive prime inspiration with these 18 kitchens – they might not be the biggest ones ever designed, but they certainly pack a punch in terms of style and functionality.

Let’s take it away…

1

cocinas integrales modernas en barranquilla, arteintegrales arteintegrales KitchenStorage Plywood Beige
arteintegrales

arteintegrales
arteintegrales
arteintegrales

2

Nuestros trabajos, Dome Dome Modern kitchen
Dome

Dome
Dome
Dome

3

interiores, Gama Elite Gama Elite Kitchen
Gama Elite

Gama Elite
Gama Elite
Gama Elite

4

Nuestros trabajos, Dome Dome Modern kitchen
Dome

Dome
Dome
Dome

5

cocinas integrales modernas en barranquilla, arteintegrales arteintegrales KitchenStorage Plywood Red
arteintegrales

arteintegrales
arteintegrales
arteintegrales

6

Privada El Secreto, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

7

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

8

Tiana House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Modern kitchen
08023 Architects

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

9

Cocinas, BIOHAUSEN BIOHAUSEN KitchenAccessories & textiles
BIOHAUSEN

BIOHAUSEN
BIOHAUSEN
BIOHAUSEN

10

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

11

30MQ CON SOPPALCO, Cristina Meschi Architetto Cristina Meschi Architetto Industrial style houses
Cristina Meschi Architetto

Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto

12

COCINA INTEGRAL, Ingenio muebles Ingenio muebles Modern kitchen Wood Grey
Ingenio muebles

Ingenio muebles
Ingenio muebles
Ingenio muebles

13

cocinas integrales modernas en barranquilla, arteintegrales arteintegrales KitchenStorage Plywood Yellow
arteintegrales

arteintegrales
arteintegrales
arteintegrales

14

homify KitchenStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

15

cocinas integrales modernas en barranquilla, arteintegrales arteintegrales KitchenStorage Plywood Beige
arteintegrales

arteintegrales
arteintegrales
arteintegrales

16

cocinas integrales modernas en barranquilla, arteintegrales arteintegrales KitchenStorage Plywood White
arteintegrales

arteintegrales
arteintegrales
arteintegrales

17

cocinas integrales modernas en barranquilla, arteintegrales arteintegrales KitchenStorage Chipboard White
arteintegrales

arteintegrales
arteintegrales
arteintegrales

18

cocinas integrales modernas en barranquilla, arteintegrales arteintegrales KitchenStorage Chipboard Red
arteintegrales

arteintegrales
arteintegrales
arteintegrales

Treat yourself to these 8 Ideas for Your Kitchen Counter Tops.

20 inspiring couples bedroom designs
Which kitchen(s) inspire you the most?

