Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​19 country homes to evoke a holiday vibe

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

One doesn’t need an excuse to get into holiday mode, and that becomes even easier once you lay eyes upon a structure that makes you think: “That could be the perfect holiday home for me!”.

That’s the idea we’re working with today while we discover 19 eye-catching country homes (in the rustic/country styles) that flaunt it all: space, style, beauty, functionality, colours, textures, etc. And let’s throw in gardens that have been painstakingly crafted to perfection, spacious terraces and patios where one can relax, gorgeous swimming pools, and much more…

1

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style house
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

2

CASA WT, REW. Arquitectura & Diseño REW. Arquitectura & Diseño Rustic style house Stone Wood effect
REW. Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

REW. Arquitectura & Diseño
REW. Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
REW. Arquitectura & Diseño

3

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

4

Garden and living, 有限会社TEPEE HEART 有限会社TEPEE HEART Rustic style house
有限会社TEPEE HEART

Garden and living

有限会社TEPEE HEART
有限会社TEPEE HEART
有限会社TEPEE HEART

5

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

6

RETRO LINE, ITA Poland s.c. ITA Poland s.c. Rustic style house Bricks
ITA Poland s.c.

ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style house
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

8

Casa nuova realizzazione, SOGEDI costruzioni SOGEDI costruzioni Rustic style house
SOGEDI costruzioni

SOGEDI costruzioni
SOGEDI costruzioni
SOGEDI costruzioni

9

RESIDÊNCIA SL, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style house
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

10

Дом из сруба, Ново-Рижское шоссе, Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Rustic style house
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

11

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style house
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

12

Soluções Únicas, Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC Country house Wood effect
Simone Miranda Representante—Amplex Aberturas em PVC

Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC
Simone Miranda Representante—Amplex Aberturas em PVC
Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC

13

Casa Altos de Trancoso, Vida de Vila Vida de Vila Rustic style house Solid Wood Wood effect
Vida de Vila

Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila

14

Индивидуальный дом 232 м², GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Rustic style house
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

15

Casa en Manzanares - Pcia de Buenos Aires, Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rustic style house
Rocha &amp; Figueroa Bunge arquitectos

Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha &amp; Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos

16

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style house
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

17

Projeto, Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores Country style house
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores

Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores

18

Rústica e Colonial, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Patios
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

19

CASA COM VIDRO E MADEIRA, NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Country style house
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Next up to help you relax: An Idyllic Vacation Home.

11 low cost ideas for remodeling your terrace
So, which one will be the perfect choice for your next getaway?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks