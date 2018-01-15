​19 country homes to evoke a holiday vibe

One doesn’t need an excuse to get into holiday mode, and that becomes even easier once you lay eyes upon a structure that makes you think: “That could be the perfect holiday home for me!”.

That’s the idea we’re working with today while we discover 19 eye-catching country homes (in the rustic/country styles) that flaunt it all: space, style, beauty, functionality, colours, textures, etc. And let’s throw in gardens that have been painstakingly crafted to perfection, spacious terraces and patios where one can relax, gorgeous swimming pools, and much more…