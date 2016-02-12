Simple ideas to modernise your bathroom

As times change, so too do our tastes and decorating styles and we frequently find ourselves nursing the desire to have a little revamp. Even if we have a small budget, it’s hard to deny ourselves the satisfaction of overhauling a space that we feel is dated and one room that is frequently the target for a new design scheme is the bathroom.

Creating a modern bathroom is not as difficult or money-draining as you might imagine and to prove this, we have put together some handy tips to help you get to grips with budget-friendly re-design ideas. Take a look and see if you are ready to wave goodbye to your olive green suite and say hello to some vibrant modernity!