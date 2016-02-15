The Home Between Rock and a Great Place

This rustic villa located in Lisbon, Portugal has all the necessities for modern living, but with the added benefit of an old fashioned setting. It's a classic of example of the beauty and resilience of an elegant and tasteful home design that, with a few modifications, can create style with longevity.
In this edition of homify 360 we explore this fantastic home and enjoy the serenity of the rustic style. The home was designed by a team of architectural experts led by Pedro Quintela, who carefully considered the country style of this home and made the design pleasant, bright and airy.
Join us for a look around…
This classic and charming home is situated at the centre of the Malveira da Serra village and enjoy exposure of the sun in the south. Although this home needed a great deal of thought, tender love and care it has become simply marvellous through the work of the dedicated architects.
From this angle we can enjoy the view of the quaint courtyard, which makes for and elegant and inviting aspect to the home. With a little bit of imagination and dedication a house surrounded by ruins can eventually be a stunning home with character.
From this angle we can see that this beautiful home enjoys sunshine throughout the day, while the use of the old stones in creating the steps and courtyard area here were elegantly cleaned and placed in such a way that you would never know that any maintenance actually took place. The old home was definitely given a new lease on life through the hard work of the experts.
The all-white walls of the interior create a cosy and inviting atmosphere of rustic elegance and style. The natural sunlight that enters this home at every angle adds to that classic style, while the use of wooden accents in the furnishings adds warmth and charming character.
The fireplace has a country style element to it as well, continuing that rustic design throughout this home.
The functional dining area is a great place to entertain, its well designed and includes a window for natural sunlight and ventilation.
Intimate dinners with family and friends in this rustic setting may be truly entertaining. Who wouldn't want to enjoy a beautiful house such as this with family and friends? And that solid pine wood ceiling almost transports the room into a bygone era of charm and elegance.
This amazing kitchen is the perfect combination between classic traditional and modern necessities. It features wooden aspects that add cosiness and classic style to the room, while creating a harmonious atmosphere that is unique and attractive.
Furthermore, this kitchen forms part of the same area as the living and dining rooms, making it easy to be a host within this home while checking on your gourmet meal in preparation.
What is most striking about this bedroom is the stone wall. The bedroom itself is neutral in decoration, from the colour scheme of the bed linens to the all-white walls. The solid pine ceiling adds a warming touch to this stunning bedroom that has an eclectic rustic style making it seem as if it was built into a mountain.
A bedroom such as this is truly out of the box thinking! Making use of all the natural elements of this home to create a masterpiece house!
