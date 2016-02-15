The Home Between Rock and a Great Place

This rustic villa located in Lisbon, Portugal has all the necessities for modern living, but with the added benefit of an old fashioned setting. It's a classic of example of the beauty and resilience of an elegant and tasteful home design that, with a few modifications, can create style with longevity.

In this edition of homify 360 we explore this fantastic home and enjoy the serenity of the rustic style. The home was designed by a team of architectural experts led by Pedro Quintela, who carefully considered the country style of this home and made the design pleasant, bright and airy.

Join us for a look around…