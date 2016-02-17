​The Modern House Worthy of a Second Look

Welcome to another edition of homify 360°, where we search high and low to bring you some of the best creations that the architectural world has to offer. Our discovery for today takes us to sunny Argentina, the country famous for tango, steak and football. However, after today’s entry, you might have another visual image that you conjure up whenever you think about Argentina.
An image of splendid modern design. Of a luxurious setting coated in concrete and stone. Of spacious floors bathed in natural light and adorned with fabulous neutral colours. Carbone Fernandez Architects took 280 square metres and transformed it into a structural masterpiece. This architectural firm follows a vision of creating modern architecture that meets the ever-altering requirements of today’s society.
Let’s see how they fared.
A grandiose vision of earthy tones and superb selection of stone is what we discover in the façade. Faintly reminiscent of Tuscan architecture, yet it firmly deserves its spot in the modern realm of design.
Large linear designs portray a clean layout, with no excessive embellishments. It is sophisticated and straightforward, yet far from bland. A modern security fence and gate echoes the linear structure superbly, while also breaking up the beige hues that make up the façade. A striking first impression that makes us do a double take, indeed.
The façade shows off its strong design, which is made more aesthetically impressive by the clever combination of colours, patterns and materials. In order to keep it from becoming too busy, stone was used only to frame the main entrance with a double column-like structure. Although its pattern differs significantly from the rest of the façade, it still has a strong link with the house’s neutral palette.
These beige tones are beautifully offset by the lush green hues of the lawn and plants. Add the tranquil clear sky, and we have an exceptional colour combination that cannot help but exude a calm and stylish ambience.
The front door is our second encounter with the wooden material. The main entrance links up strongly with the garage door, both portraying that elegant warm honey-coloured look.
Two round stones serve as decoration right next to the front door, breaking the monotony of the straight lines. Instead of adding an abundance of décor here, the open space instead becomes the furnishing – a typical trait of the modern style.
The gorgeous element of wood continues past the front door, although in a slightly darker and more polished coating. Here it adorns the staircase leading to the second storey, offsetting the sleek combination of off-whites and creams that make up the interior palette.
Stylish glass balustrades were settled on for railings, although only make their appearance halfway up the stairs. More visual space is guaranteed because of this feature.
The living room is located past the staircase, and continues to portray that light colour scheme with extreme perfection. A dash of warm colour has been added in the seating areas, contrasting superbly with the blank canvas that is the interior.
The floor tiles gleam with polished perfection, adding a mirror-like effect to the entire house. And we are most happy to see the return of that striking stone coating, wonderfully covering the main wall, which is where we locate the television as well as the fireplace.
Even without the colourful Christmas tree, this room would still be eye-catching.
The kitchen decided to ditch the stone touches and replace it with a stainless steel look for the appliances. This, however, does nothing to distract our eyes from the rest of the kitchen, which holds up its combination of whites and warms quite decently.
A wooden coating was chosen for the kitchen island, injecting a bit of dark mood into the otherwise light kitchen. And there’s no need to stumble blindly into anything here – as soon as the blinds are pulled up, those windows will allow a healthy portion of sunlight to flood the interiors.
The bathroom takes a unique approach to its colour combination. Instead of picking a safe white for the sink, a daring choice was made on a warm, patterned look instead – and it’s a sure-fire winner. This plays together neatly with the wood panelling of the main wall, which coating gleams most stunningly thanks to the downlighters.
