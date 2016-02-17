​The Modern House Worthy of a Second Look

Welcome to another edition of homify 360°, where we search high and low to bring you some of the best creations that the architectural world has to offer. Our discovery for today takes us to sunny Argentina, the country famous for tango, steak and football. However, after today’s entry, you might have another visual image that you conjure up whenever you think about Argentina.

An image of splendid modern design. Of a luxurious setting coated in concrete and stone. Of spacious floors bathed in natural light and adorned with fabulous neutral colours. Carbone Fernandez Architects took 280 square metres and transformed it into a structural masterpiece. This architectural firm follows a vision of creating modern architecture that meets the ever-altering requirements of today’s society.

Let’s see how they fared.