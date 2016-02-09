The Impeccable Home of Just 90sqm

We at homify find ourselves in Barcelona today to visit a project we love. This modestly-sized apartment of only 90 square metres have been rendered truly amazing. Every space has been meticulously designed and the perfect distribution of interior elements makes the best of every nook and cranny in the house.

Dröm Living, the interior designers and architects behind this exciting project, said that the owners of the apartment wanted a comprehensive reform of the space to make it brighter and more expansive, and to reconcile comfort with functionality. As the owners are in love with their neighbourhood and rather wanted to transform their space than move to a bigger apartment, the key challenges were to create sufficient storage space, expanding the public areas, and creating a warm, elegant atmosphere suited to the personality of the family.

We are sure you will agree with us that the family got all they wanted and more! It is a home that's easy to love, and you can even draw some inspiration from it for your own home. The main takeaway of this article, however, is to see what can be done in a mere 90sqm!