How to make your rented bathroom a nicer place

It is something that anyone who has rented an apartment or a house has to go through… the whole place needs to be spring cleaned, organised and adapted for you, not just because you want to feel like you live in a nice place but because you want it to feel like home . Even though it's a temporary home, for now it is your nest, your home and so it needs to be welcoming, warm and very comfortable.

In today's homify article, we are making the bathroom a priority and giving you all the tips you need to make this space truly yours. We know how personal a bathroom space is so it requires special care for you to truly feel good in it. So we will unveil six essential tips for you to beautify this home space, making your bathroom clean and customised to your desires and tastes.

With a little bit of décor and your personal touch in each corner, you will quickly see how easy it is to make a bathroom your own. It will feel like it's always been yours! Feeling good in a rented house is halfway to feeling good every single day! And the bathroom is one of the spaces where this good feeling should not fall short.

So see our suggestions and commit yourself to your new home!