​Hot spots for your TV

The evolution of technology is really moving at the speed of light. New and improved electronic objects are invented seemingly every day, and old electronics undergo incredible transformations to make our busy, busy lives easier and faster.

One of these electronic objects that have undergone major transformations in the past few decades is the good old television set. And to think that some of our grandparents didn't even have TVs in their houses. Today it’s quite unthinkable to function without one, especially if you’re a devoted follower of one or more TV series.

But where did it all start? The first TV made its noble appearance with a black and white vision. It had a bulky head and was quite heavy. Later on, colour was introduced, and we could enjoy more bright and vivid images on screen. After that, new brands saw the light of day, and the evolution of television has continued ever since.

With all the different categories that exist today, we can’t just state our desire to buy a new TV. The sales person will need a bit more information, for example: LED, OLED, curved, flat, plasma screen, brand name… the list goes on. And with all these options to choose from, a lot of us are taking the next step and introducing additional TVs into our houses.

Which brings us to today’s topic: options on where to place the TV in your home. Read on to find out…