​The House of Modern Beauty in the Trees

Before construction on a building (whether it be a house, shop or office) can start, the architectural design obviously needs to be approved. In addition, a decent site needs to be selected for the structure so that its residents can fully make use of the natural benefits and landscape aesthetics.

Luckily, our homify 360° discovery for today neatly ticks off both these requirements: a respectable architectural design and a satisfactory setting. Architectural professionals Besonías Almeida takes us to Argentina to show off their modern creation. This striking abode, dubbed House Wein by its creators, is a perfect example of the beauty and wonder that can happen when good location meets high structural quality.

We’ll get to see expert masonry, striking exposed concrete, large and open floor plans, and how they all come together to produce a first-class and timeless style – and even more so when all of this culminates on top of a dune in striking Costa Esmeralda, surrounded by dense and lush forests.