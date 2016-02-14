The One-Storey Masterpiece Home

Even the architects that create amazing homes and structures need a safe place to escape and what better way to do so than to design and build the home of your dreams for those weekends away? The owner of this beautiful home is none other than a studio architect at Meneghetti Architects in Argentina. The home is located in the gated community of La Cañada Polo Club on a plot of 2600sqm, surrounded by greenery and has modern charm and minimalist qualities.

The one-storey villa occupies about 200sqm and consists of a courtyard, garden, dining and living rooms, as well as kitchen. It also has an office and master suite. The villa was completed in 2016 and took about twelve months to build. It is really an amazing sight.

Come and see for yourself!