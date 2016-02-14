Welcome to the house of fun

Everybody knows that fantastic feeling of arriving home after a long day at the office (or after a long time away from home), and just feeling those waves of comfort and happiness wash over us – we’re back in our safe spot, our place of calmness and relaxation. We’re home!

Yes, our home is where we love to spend some leisure time, whether it’s relaxing in front of the TV with a DVD, or just enjoying a cup of coffee in bed. But in addition to indulging ourselves, we occasionally also use our homes to entertain friends and family – from movie night to a simple Sunday lunch. And we can all tell stories about that good vibe we feel when we know we've just provided our friends/family with an enjoyable time at our house. It makes us feel proud, and rightly so!

That is precisely what we want to focus on today – how to raise the fun bar in your house, either for yourself or others, and make your house a hot-and-happening place.

Let’s start counting down the 6 steps to a more fun-filled house…