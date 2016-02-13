​This Wooden House is a Little Black Beauty

Here on homify 360°, we pride ourselves on bringing you architectural creations that awaken a range of thoughts. Breathtaking. Awestruck. Speechless. Yes, we have them all. But one thing that a stunning structure needs is a striking setting. And what could be more striking than the Netherlands, a European country known for its level landscapes, beautiful canals, gorgeous tulip fields and magical windmills?

Today, Dutch architectural company De Zwarte Hond shares with us one of their Scandinavian-style creations. A wooden house that is eye-catching, yet also inspiring. An abode that is leisure-friendly, yet practical. A colour scheme that is simple, yet quite varied.

Let’s discover the alluring house!