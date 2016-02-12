The Home From Another World

Ibiza – A picturesque island in the Mediterranean sea that boasts jovial nightclubs, quiet villages, and serene beaches. And today, it has one more element to add to its list of beauties – a modern dream house that’s designed to perfection.

Spanish professionals MG&AG Architects set out to create a fantastic design with fine luxury and breathtaking views. Ibiza superbly takes care of the views part—after all, how many houses provide panoramic outlooks of clear skies, green hills, and a turquoise blue sea?

What started as a mere idea has transformed into a sensational villa, decorated in a most glamorous and envy-inducing style. Its creators called their beauty “Oasis”, and it is clear right from the start that they spared no expense in attempting to make their creation live up to its name…