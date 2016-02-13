Forget the expensive gym and get in shape at home

So its that time of the year again… you've made your new years resolution to get fit but you haven't actually started a programme, joined a gym or kick-started a diet. But it's still quite early in the year so if you are thinking about getting into a regime, there is no time like the present!

This Ideabook will provide you with hints and tips to make exercise easier for you by starting your exercise in a place that counts the most… your home. Creating an exercise friendly home can be done, it just takes ambition and, of course, space to start the workout!

So whether you want to start Pilates, Zumba or even aerobics this can be done in the comfort of your own home by simply buying a training programme and allocating an exercise area in front of the TV.

Want to learn more? Continue reading!