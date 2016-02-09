The Simple Home of Tranquillity

Designed by Netherlands architects, Maas Architecten, this sleek house on the river is all about contemporary style, modern edge and a minimalist look and feel. They take no prisoners in their drive for clean lines, simple design and a modern effect.

Set on the side of a river and surrounded by a picturesque landscape, this house encompasses family comfort and beautiful architecture. Why would you want to live anywhere else when this impressive home exists?

Esther Meynell once said, Country things are the necessary root of our life—and that remains true even of a rootless and tragically urban civilisation. To live permanently away from the country is a form of slow death.

This home is a celebration of country life and of merging beautiful, modern concepts with the joy of the natural.

So what are we waiting for? Let's go discover the root of our life!