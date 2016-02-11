A simple guide to rustic home style

We are spoiled for choice when it comes to design styles for our homes. Whether it’s for the exterior façades or the interior spaces, there’s a world of possibilities waiting to help us show off our personal styles and tastes. Today we’d like to focus on one of those options: the charming rustic style.

But shame on anyone who thinks that rustic is synonymous with old, ugly, and ruins! Yes it’s true, the rustic style can remind a lot of us of our grandparents’ houses, but that doesn’t pigeon-hole it simply to that era. The rustic style is fast becoming a modern trend followed by many homeowners worldwide (not just those living out in rural areas), and is a favourite among many designers and architects.

One very important element present in rustic designs is wood. Whether it’s the floor, a bench or table, or simply a few decor objects, wood is a delightful essence when it comes to a rustic house. So don’t be surprised to encounter this pleasant element in all of our examples below.

Let’s continue with our tips on how to boost the rustic style of your house!