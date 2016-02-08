Bright ideas can cheer up rooms without windows

It is clear that all human beings have a great need for sunlight, and this can be conscious or simply organic. However, our expectations do not always correlate with reality, so due to financial reasons or simple the design of a house, we will sometimes find ourselves in rooms without windows. Some European cities, for example, are full of houses with no windows to accommodate for the high density of buildings in a small area, as well as with regards to weather conditions (especially in winter), where the essence of such designs can keep the house heated and meet building standards.

The lack of windows invariable changes the characteristics of a room. The most obvious change will be the required lighting. Without a source of natural light, artificial light sources will play a pivotal role. Lighting should be distributed properly for added comfort and convenience. In a windowless room, even more care should be given. Light and vivid colours should be used generously. The walls, for example, must be painted white or in warm colours, such as yellow, red and orange. Choose very light or brightly coloured rugs on the floors, dark furniture (like side tables) and wall art to contrast with the light-coloured surfaces. Use dark frames for walls and ceilings. These measures highlight the brightness and colour of the light and give it a feeling of natural shade.

Other features are also necessary to change the ability of the room to take you to another universe, like how we often realise how big the world is after just one look through the window. Who has not spent long moments contemplating the street, people, and movements through the window? We have to find alternatives to this effect.

Lack of ventilation is the other hurdle to overcome. The circulation of air can be very constrained in windowless rooms and warm climates, which can be unhealthy and harmful.

We have prepared some tips to help you sort out your windowless rooms. Take note!