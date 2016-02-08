Bright ideas can cheer up rooms without windows

It is clear that all human beings have a great need for sunlight, and this can be conscious or simply organic. However, our expectations do not always correlate with reality, so due to financial reasons or simple the design of a house, we will sometimes find ourselves in rooms without windows. Some European cities, for example, are full of houses with no windows to accommodate for the high density of buildings in a small area, as well as with regards to weather conditions (especially in winter), where the essence of such designs can keep the house heated and meet building standards.
The lack of windows invariable changes the characteristics of a room. The most obvious change will be the required lighting. Without a source of natural light, artificial light sources will play a pivotal role. Lighting should be distributed properly for added comfort and convenience. In a windowless room, even more care should be given. Light and vivid colours should be used generously. The walls, for example, must be painted white or in warm colours, such as yellow, red and orange. Choose very light or brightly coloured rugs on the floors, dark furniture (like side tables) and wall art to contrast with the light-coloured surfaces. Use dark frames for walls and ceilings. These measures highlight the brightness and colour of the light and give it a feeling of natural shade.
Other features are also necessary to change the ability of the room to take you to another universe, like how we often realise how big the world is after just one look through the window. Who has not spent long moments contemplating the street, people, and movements through the window? We have to find alternatives to this effect.
Lack of ventilation is the other hurdle to overcome. The circulation of air can be very constrained in windowless rooms and warm climates, which can be unhealthy and harmful.
We have prepared some tips to help you sort out your windowless rooms. Take note!
As it is the essence of a window, the main lacking feature in a windowless room will be natural light. For this reason it is very important to devote much time and attention to lighting design. Here we have two options.
The first is to create a warm and intimate atmosphere, but which will not necessarily have the feeling of natural light. In this case yellow incandescent lights, which can be distributed among certain points, is your best alternative, as in this pictured design by Lucia Navajas. The use of lamps and chandeliers can also provide the right atmosphere with the necessary sense of warmth. Candles and incense can also help.
Another option is to choose lights that are closer in kind to natural daylight. White incandescent bulbs are a good idea. A better option still is using full-spectrum bulbs, which cost a bit more than stand incandescents, but mimic natural sunlight.
If the room has no windows, you can put curtains in place of the door to create a window effect when the room is closed, thereby also facilitating the ambient lighting.
Good ventilation is important for health and hygiene, and if it is not done properly, may result in the accumulation of dust and odour. To avoid this problem, we list some tips and home solutions:
- Place a fan on the roof or at the back of the room to regenerate the air, such as seen in this space by Casa Bruno American Home Décor. Turn it on at least two times for at least half each time.
- Avoid objects that can cause moisture, such as wood, paper and leather. Depending on the temperature, mould can be created and mildew caused.
-The best option to ventilate any room is to add an exhaust fan. Two small holes can be made if the windowless room has an adjacent room. This work requires certain skills, so you need to consult professionals.
-If you leave this space to do sporadic activities like ironing clothes or as an pantry, you will not have to worry so much about ventilation.
- Having a window in a room will not always allow for a more pleasant environment. The big problem is sometimes associated with the sun in the afternoon, when the heat is just too much on the walls and ceiling.
The window can be replaced by frames. Squares wherein colour, movement and life pass by. In the absence of the window, or when the window is small, one or several tables can help you create other environments.
If the room is small, it is necessary to be careful not to saturate it and make it look even smaller. If you have a medium sized room, however, many pictures can be a great help.
Plants are always a good way to balance the energies of a room. Depending on the plant, it can also help to clean the air in the room without windows, which can be of essential help.
Green walls or vertical gardens are great, because besides all the positive qualities of plants, it also looks aesthetically pleasing. However, you should pay attention to the needs and characteristics of the plant. For example, there are some species which perish without sunlight and others which emit too much CO2 at night.
So, it is important to investigate in depth the characteristics and requirements of each plant to make a good choice. You'll get a lot of help from specialists in this field, such as Table Live Urban Roof Garden.
To learn more, check out: The Benefits Of A Living Wall.
Funny solutions can brighten a room without windows. You can create colourful and creative objects, which can also be used functionally, such as with the case of these hanging shelves. This captivating design by Natural Urbano can surely transform the character of your room.
Candles always help create a cosy and intimate atmosphere. In a bedroom without windows, and therefore no natural light, candles can be essential.
There are many types of candles on the market that you can choose from traders, such as Bougies la Française. For example, candles with an aromatic scent can provide a fragrance to the room and are perfect to create environment to feel clean and cosy. Sometimes this is a little more difficult to achieve in a windowless room.