​15 great ideas for your patio (and terrace) walls

It can be quite easy to overlook the exterior spaces of your house in terms of beauty and maintenance. Sure, look after those plants and flowers in the garden and mow the lawn on a regular basis, but your terrace, porch, patio and those spaces? Why do they need to be looked after?

Well, because they add to the beauty, style and overall character of your home! After all, just because it’s not an indoor space (like your living room or kitchen) doesn’t make it less important.

And speaking of outdoor areas, there’s so much more we can do than just put down a potted plant or add a new scatter cushion to that terrace chair – we’re talking wall beauty!

Let’s be inspired by these 15 examples that speak of wall coverings for patios and terraces, but can also offer up other ideas like hanging plants, lighting fixtures, furniture options, floor surfaces, and much more!