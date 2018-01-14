Your browser is out-of-date.

​15 great ideas for your patio (and terrace) walls

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
RECORRIDO VIRTUAL Y SESIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA - LA TOSCANA - , ECKEN virtual spaces
It can be quite easy to overlook the exterior spaces of your house in terms of beauty and maintenance. Sure, look after those plants and flowers in the garden and mow the lawn on a regular basis, but your terrace, porch, patio and those spaces? Why do they need to be looked after?

Well, because they add to the beauty, style and overall character of your home! After all, just because it’s not an indoor space (like your living room or kitchen) doesn’t make it less important.

And speaking of outdoor areas, there’s so much more we can do than just put down a potted plant or add a new scatter cushion to that terrace chair – we’re talking wall beauty!

Let’s be inspired by these 15 examples that speak of wall coverings for patios and terraces, but can also offer up other ideas like hanging plants, lighting fixtures, furniture options, floor surfaces, and much more!

1

Casa en Villa Florence, Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs

Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs

2

Remodelación Terraza, NINA SAND
NINA SAND

NINA SAND
NINA SAND
NINA SAND

3

Roof Garden Condesa, Nube Interiorismo
Nube Interiorismo

Nube Interiorismo
Nube Interiorismo
Nube Interiorismo

4

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

5

Element Water, STUDIO COCOONS
STUDIO COCOONS

STUDIO COCOONS
STUDIO COCOONS
STUDIO COCOONS

6

Pergolas , Productos Cristalum
Productos Cristalum

Productos Cristalum
Productos Cristalum
Productos Cristalum

7

DEPARTAMENTO EN LOMAS, HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

8

PLANTA BAJA Y JARDÍN, Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual

Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual

9

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

10

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

11

Town Houses Zibatá, Tectónico
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

12

Casas Trapecio, INDICO
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO

13

RECORRIDO VIRTUAL Y SESIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA - LA TOSCANA - , ECKEN virtual spaces
ECKEN virtual spaces

ECKEN virtual spaces
ECKEN virtual spaces
ECKEN virtual spaces

14

ÁLBUM: Ejemplos de algunos trabajos realizados., Listed Foto
Listed Foto

Listed Foto
Listed Foto
Listed Foto

15

Roof Garden Condesa, Nube Interiorismo
Nube Interiorismo

Nube Interiorismo
Nube Interiorismo
Nube Interiorismo

But wait, there’s more! See these Terrific Terrace Designs.

10 smart ways to make your small patio beautiful
Which of these ideas will you be using for your patios and terraces?

