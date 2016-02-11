The Wooden House with Family Values

This fantastic modern home exudes warmth and style from the modern exterior. It's attractive and cosy and the use of a wooden panels creates a tranquil space for mind, body and soul. This home really is a sunny inspiration of peace and harmony. The amazing house, designed by the team of experts at De Zwarte Hond in the Netherlands, sees the fantasy of the homeowners come to life.
The home was built between 2011 and 2014 and was created to ensure that the design opens onto a sun kissed exterior. As the sun is essential to our physical health, as well as having a calming and beneficial effect on our psyche, taking full advantage of sunlight was an important consideration of the design.
Who wouldn't want to wake up and enjoy a beautiful home such as this?
Let's take a look around!
The front of this beautiful home has large glass windows that allow natural sunlight to enter the home steadily throughout the day, illuminating the interior naturally. The windows also allow for an extended view of the garden from the comfort of the interior, while at the same time the use of wood in the façade creates a dynamic and sophisticated style of modernity.
The garden and grassy green lawn adds a picturesque effect to this modern home, making it simple and truly classy with the wooden façade almost accented by the colour of the sky and grass. Living here would be perfect!
This fantastic designer home has excellent views from the interior looking out onto the garden as well as from the exterior just sitting and admiring the architecture, its use of simple colours, tones and textures.
The home is surrounded by stunning greenery and minimalist aspects. Who wouldn't want to just enjoy a family picnic on the lawn in the comfort of your own property? It certainly is spacious enough for entertaining family and friends.
With this stunning natural interior illumination, the look and feel of this living room is nothing less than a comfortable family space. A room that can be enjoyed together in a child friendly environment, regardless of the time of day.
This living room is spacious and classic, decorated in neutral colours and tones in every aspect from the flooring to the comfortable sofas. A home design such as this has family values in mind. One where the children can be free to enjoy the space available to them.
As you can see by the seamless flow of the room, and the amount of natural sunlight bathing the interior, this room may the perfect place to host a social occasion.
The minimal movement of furniture will convert this open plan area into an entertaining area for those social occasions or family reunions. And with the use of natural wooden flooring this room is even more comfortable and cosy, adding an inviting warmth to all who visit.
From the upstairs area we enjoy the warming effect of the skylight that while adds a bit of more sunlight to the interior while creating a comfortable effect on the floor, that also brightens up the home from above.
This spot allows for views of the ground floor, which is perfect if you want to make a thrilling entrance to a dinner party or if you just want to admire your social occasion from a dramatic height.
The all-white decor creates a classic and timeless elegance to this space, while adding a modernity that is altogether attractive.
This kitchen has a family friendly included in every aspect, from the inclusion of the classic wooden dining room table to the stunning family portrait on the wall. It will certainly make any visitor feel that this home has a family values appeal to it.
The neutral décor and colours as well as the exposed wooden flooring makes this room as comfortable as the rest of the house. This home creates a sense that the children and family comes first. A true classic inside and out!
If you liked this home, you might also enjoy: Wooden House Rules.