The Wooden House with Family Values

This fantastic modern home exudes warmth and style from the modern exterior. It's attractive and cosy and the use of a wooden panels creates a tranquil space for mind, body and soul. This home really is a sunny inspiration of peace and harmony. The amazing house, designed by the team of experts at De Zwarte Hond in the Netherlands, sees the fantasy of the homeowners come to life.

The home was built between 2011 and 2014 and was created to ensure that the design opens onto a sun kissed exterior. As the sun is essential to our physical health, as well as having a calming and beneficial effect on our psyche, taking full advantage of sunlight was an important consideration of the design.

Who wouldn't want to wake up and enjoy a beautiful home such as this?

Let's take a look around!