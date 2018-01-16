20 inspiring couples bedroom designs

The master bedroom in a house is a couples space that is why it must be decorated and designed with care. There are very sober and colorful designs available which provide the area with a unique touch. Everything depends on the taste of the couple that will occupy the room. In this ideabook, we present you with 15 matrimonial bedrooms. Here you can choose the one that most resembles the style of your house and preferences.
Here the furniture in apparent and of neutral colors. Pieces like the sofa and side tables are just an accent for the entire decor of the room.
This double bedroom is a cozy space. The use of different colors and its high ceiling are the attractive features in this bedroom.
Using wood not only adds a certain warmth to the room but also a country-inspired decorative touch.
The style of the bed with its white lace skirt and classic design adds a beautiful character to the room. The shades of gray on the back wall and the cover are also very neutral.
By using natural wood in its pure form, you will be able to create an extraordinary bedroom.
In this matrimonial bedroom, the neutral colors on the wall are contrasted with a blue tone similar to the sofa. Using the same colors elements like the lampshades, textiles, and cushions have been designed.
The green color is what defines the space of the bed on the ceiling and floor. The rest of the marriage chamber is very neutral, leaving the green color to stand out.
To create the backrest of the bed wood is an excellent choice. Also, a large cloth of this material has been placed in the bedroom with a fishbone design.
The ample space occupied by this bedroom is visually widened with very light tones and white color furniture and textiles.
A round bed is an original detail of this matrimonial bedroom. The carpets on the floor, the shape of the bed, the rustic brick wall and the sloping ceiling with a wooden structure, give this room an oriental spirit.
In this room, the furniture has been made in a rustic way. The bed and side tables have been made using natural wood and are also very practical.
Here is a couple's bedroom with proper lighting which marks it as a very original design. The lights are embedded in the edge of the ceiling and wall.
Lining the bottom of the wall is a detail that arms the room in a significant way. The blue color of the bed and furniture perfectly combines with the wall lining.
The style of this bed and its complement of a veil that comes down from the ceiling give the space a romantic touch. To this is added the design of the window curtains as well.
Here we see a double bed formed by using two single ones together. The vibrant red color stands out on the white color of the walls and furniture of the bedroom.
This beautiful bedroom receives a colorful touch with the help of the floor rug and small flower pots.
This arrangement of beds in a matrimonial bedroom is a little more individualized
In this double bedroom, the space next to the window with insinuating curtain is completed with an exciting divan and a balcony open to the outside.
An overall elegant and sophisticated look can be created by selecting harmonious decoration materials.
To create a bedroom which is connected with nature, you can install large windows or doors with plain glass.
For more designs check out our ideabooks