20 inspiring couples bedroom designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design
The master bedroom in a house is a couples space that is why it must be decorated and designed with care. There are very sober and colorful designs available which provide the area with a unique touch. Everything depends on the taste of the couple that will occupy the room. In this ideabook, we present you with 15 matrimonial bedrooms. Here you can choose the one that most resembles the style of your house and preferences.

1. The freshness of white

Bloomint design
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Here the furniture in apparent and of neutral colors. Pieces like the sofa and side tables are just an accent for the entire decor of the room.

2. If you want strong colors

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

This double bedroom is a cozy space. The use of different colors and its high ceiling are the attractive features in this bedroom.

3. Country and rustic touch

Casa Vichuquén, AtelierStudio
AtelierStudio

AtelierStudio
AtelierStudio
AtelierStudio

Using wood not only adds a certain warmth to the room but also a country-inspired decorative touch.

4. Classic design

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

The style of the bed with its white lace skirt and classic design adds a beautiful character to the room. The shades of gray on the back wall and the cover are also very neutral.

5. Wood and style

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

By using natural wood in its pure form, you will be able to create an extraordinary bedroom.

6. Blue and geometric design

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this matrimonial bedroom, the neutral colors on the wall are contrasted with a blue tone similar to the sofa. Using the same colors elements like the lampshades, textiles, and cushions have been designed.

7. If green is your favorite

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

The green color is what defines the space of the bed on the ceiling and floor. The rest of the marriage chamber is very neutral, leaving the green color to stand out.

8. Wood and warm simplicity

Estilo Pilar 2015, Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio

Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio

To create the backrest of the bed wood is an excellent choice. Also, a large cloth of this material has been placed in the bedroom with a fishbone design.

9. Spacious

CASA PIADENA - CREMONA, Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano

Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano

The ample space occupied by this bedroom is visually widened with very light tones and white color furniture and textiles.

10. The originality

House 1, Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

A round bed is an original detail of this matrimonial bedroom. The carpets on the floor, the shape of the bed, the rustic brick wall and the sloping ceiling with a wooden structure, give this room an oriental spirit.

11. Scandinavian-style bedroom

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

In this room, the furniture has been made in a rustic way. The bed and side tables have been made using natural wood and are also very practical.

12. Industrial style and original lighting

Лофт, ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio

ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio

Here is a couple's bedroom with proper lighting which marks it as a very original design. The lights are embedded in the edge of the ceiling and wall.

13. A very harmonic color

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lining the bottom of the wall is a detail that arms the room in a significant way. The blue color of the bed and furniture perfectly combines with the wall lining.

14. Very romantic

LORA BERGIY "daughter room", 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA

3D_DESIGNER_ALLA
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA
3D_DESIGNER_ALLA

The style of this bed and its complement of a veil that comes down from the ceiling give the space a romantic touch. To this is added the design of the window curtains as well.

15. Modern and vibrant

Bedroom Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Here we see a double bed formed by using two single ones together. The vibrant red color stands out on the white color of the walls and furniture of the bedroom.

16. Very Mexican

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This beautiful bedroom receives a colorful touch with the help of the floor rug and small flower pots.

17. Another arrangement of beds

Bedroom Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

This arrangement of beds in a matrimonial bedroom is a little more individualized

18. With extra divan and

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

In this double bedroom, the space next to the window with insinuating curtain is completed with an exciting divan and a balcony open to the outside.

19. Sophisticated

GRANGE X GREG NATALE COLLECTION, Grange México
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

An overall elegant and sophisticated look can be created by selecting harmonious decoration materials.

20. Connected with nature

Cariló, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

To create a bedroom which is connected with nature, you can install large windows or doors with plain glass.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

10 mistakes to avoid while choosing new furniture
So, which master bedroom design caught your attention? 

Discover home inspiration!

