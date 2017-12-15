8 great furniture ideas for your living room (to enhance the style and layout)

So, whether it's a contemporary feel you are going for, or perhaps something different and dynamic, our professionals included some fantastic tips and tricks to get your home warm, welcoming and comfortable. Let's take a look for inspiration!
Separate spaces with a dynamic library in your living room, your open-plan layout will now be a problem of the past.
Renovate your living room in chic style by matching your furniture and decor. Opt for a neutral design with accent colours for a comfortable and eye-catching elements that cannot go wrong.
If your room is already cluttered and filled with objects, you may want to consider some extra storage for those mementos, a simple wooden shelf can be built easily and includes a fascinating feature too.
Gorgeous wood is available in a variety of colours and shades, mahogany, chestnut, ebony, maple, walnut or oak, will be a statement making style beneath any TV. Why not include a wooden panel behind a TV too and make your living room sleek and sophisticated?
Take advantage of your walls with some fantastic and symmetrical wooden shelving, be bold and daring with a contrasting colour scheme and add illumination beneath for an awesome effect. This may just become the perfect spot to place your family photos and memorabilia.
A small wall doesn't mean you shouldn't consider storage, think about the possibilities to keep your home tidy and organised and complete the look with drawers to hide all those valuable items.
Textured wooden panels are an amazing idea to incorporate rustic style into your living space, and their acoustic qualities enhance a cosy environment and trendy appeal.
A quirky yet cute bar area decorated in darker wood is the perfect way to add modernity and contemporary features into a home, so when you consider ideas for your home renovation, a simple bar area could be a delightful highlight!