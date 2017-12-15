Your browser is out-of-date.

13 images of facades you need to see before building your home

Linh Pham—homify Linh Pham—homify
Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Minimalist house
There are so many décor options and ideas available to make your small home look and feel cosy and welcoming. In this Ideabook, we look at 13 brilliant facades, each with their own gorgeous décor element that promise to make your home comfortable, a reflection of your personal style and character as well as an eye-catching sight from the street.

1. Modern and imposing

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The elongated exterior walls, as well as use of different colours adds a sense of grandeur to the small house, while the large wooden slats above the gate are a perfect touch of creativity.

2. Something discreet

homify Minimalist house Stone White
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you prefer a more discreet exterior, then the simplicity of this solid wooden door and entrance is the perfect choice.

3. Garage division

Yuriria, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

This home was designed with creativity in mind. The high ceilings and elegant pergola at the entrance as well as the garage and driveway, definitely makes this house a sight to see.

4. The textured

San Marcos, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The exterior of this home has some amazing textures adding to its sensational style. The colour scheme is modern, while the small balcony adds a charming space to relax and admire the view of the neighbourhood.

5. Simplicity

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

This small and classic home with its all-white walls creates a comfortable living space that is charming too.

6. Strong personality

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

The bright red element of this home décor, along with the lattice entrance creates a gorgeous modern home that is filled with personality.

7. The slim design

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

This modern house is compact and elegant, and despite its rather narrow width it is an incredibly creative choice.

8. Garden feature

Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Minimalist house
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

A small home with a lovely open front yard is a welcoming and friendly space to receive guests.

9. Rustic

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

This rustic looking home is elegant too. The use of wood has been incorporated to make the exterior even more gorgeous, just look at the main door, ceiling and even the windows.

10. Symmetry

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

The rectangular design of this façade allows the house to have a perfectly symmetrical distribution.

11. Minimalist

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist house
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

The small house has a rather interesting minimalist style. The upper cubes overlap the ground floor for a futuristic look.

12. Functional

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The top floor of this home creates an undercover garage for this house. It’s a simple use of space for a comfortable environment.

13. Length wise

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist house
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

The double storey unit sees the ground level used as a garage, while the top floor is a living space.

