Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 pictures of low cost homes built in old shipping containers

Linh Pham—homify Linh Pham—homify
homify Commercial spaces
Loading admin actions …

In modern architecture and design, we are increasingly coming across innovative and creative ways to build sustainable homes. One dominant example of this are container homes. Container homes often make use of recycled materials such as old shipping containers, creating a whole new form of architecture out of them.

1. The home that has it all

Pop Up retreat - Shipping Container living, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Industrial style garden Grey
Edge Design Studio Architects

Pop Up retreat—Shipping Container living

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

The grey container makes up the facade, with windows and doors allowing the home to open up onto outdoor areas. 

Don't you love the large terrace on the roof?

2. Pack up and go

Exterior A4AC Architects Modern houses
A4AC Architects

Exterior

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

This little nifty container home by Architecture for a Change is a wonderful example of the advantages of these structures. They can be constructed just about anywhere, are built very quickly and are, of course, both economically and environmentally friendly.

3. Versatile

Facade A4AC Architects Commercial spaces Office buildings
A4AC Architects

Facade

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

This building is actually an office space, rather than a home, but it shows how versatile and adaptable a container structure can be. It also doesn't necessarily have to be small as container elements can be incorporated with traditional bricks and mortar elements.

4. An eye-catcher

Gallery on Leviseur, XO Architects Inc. XO Architects Inc. Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Grey Commercial Spaces
XO Architects Inc.

Gallery on Leviseur

XO Architects Inc.
XO Architects Inc.
XO Architects Inc.

This eclectic design by Sergio Nunes Architects is a great example of the opportunity for innovation that exists with container homes. Don't you love this layered effect?

5. Luxurious

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects once again show that the sky is the limit. They've built this extraordinary Johannesburg home with container sections, which create cubes, layers and volumes throughout. 

Have you ever seen something so beautiful?

6. More traditional

Steel Framed Home Edge Design Studio Architects Modern houses
Edge Design Studio Architects

Steel Framed Home

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

This more traditional home with a large and spacious terrace features a wrought-iron roof top, showing that recycled materials can be used for many functions.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The coffee shop

homify Commercial spaces Gastronomy
homify

homify
homify
homify

The concept of a shipping container taps into a very popular design trend—industrial chic. If you want to achieve the same look and feel in your own home but don't want to invest in a whole container home, opt for exposed raw brick walls, copper pipes and furniture and screed flooring.

8. The frame

Holiday home for weekend rentals, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Patios
Edge Design Studio Architects

Holiday home for weekend rentals

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

This outdoor area shows how we can mirror the shipping container look and feel with a sleek and savvy pergola.

Have a look at this step-by-step guide for building a pergola.

9. Inspiration from other countries

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

While South African architects have started incorporating container homes into the country's architecture, there are lots of overseas professionals that we can draw inspiration from. This design is a wonderful example, where the containers are placed on top of one another in a perpendicular look and feel.

14 chic balconies with striking designs (that allow you to enjoy fresh air and sunshine)

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks